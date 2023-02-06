Home News Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales that complete 7 days
The hydrocarbon industry companies that operate in Puerto Gaitán (Meta): Ecopetrol, Frontera, Hocol, Tecpetrol and Cepsa, expressed concern about the serious social and economic consequences that the blockade of the road that leads from Puerto Gaitán to the village of Rubiales, which has already lasted 7 days, affecting the inhabitants of the department of Meta and the companies.

There are more than 5,332 workers in the sector and their families affected, in addition to those in other productive activities, whose right to work and mobility is being violated, illegally preventing them from entering and leaving their work sites. job.

The social and economic impacts are enormous, taking into account that the protesters are denying the passage of food and supplies, in addition to the fuel necessary for the continuous operation of the operations of the companies that to date are ceasing to produce more than 49,500 barrels per day.

Additionally, the impact on oil operations in Meta is impacting the loading of the Cartagena and Barrancabermeja refineries, which puts the supply of liquid fuels in Colombia and other countries to which we export at risk.

As an industry, which is also a user of the Puerto Gaitán – Rubiales highway, the operators assure that they respect the right to protest of the inhabitants of the area; however, they reject the factual pathways. For this reason, they invite the community, the departmental and local authorities, and the national government, to seek joint solutions that allow the blockade to be lifted and agreements to be reached in which the well-being of the department prevails.

Source: Ecopetrol

