Latin America has the potential to become the world’s leading exporter of hydrocarbons. According to the International Energy Agency, Latin America could produce 25% of the 12 million tons of low-carbon hydrogen exports expected by 2030.

The region is definitely taking this opportunity seriously. In recent years, 11 countries have published national hydrogen strategies. While this is an excellent policy sign, it might not be enough to win the race against other continents. This is how they should move from their national plans to a joint center development strategy.

This is because the first movers will be the ones that secure the purchase contracts and attract investment. These are some considerations and proposals to promote low hydrogen consumption centers to turn Latin America into a hydrogen success story.

Hydrogen (H2) is an essential component of today’s energy and industrial systems. Around 90 million tons are produced and used annually from natural gas and coal, with an emission of nine to 23 kilograms of CO2 / H2.

Chemicals, refineries and steel production dominate current demand. Recent technological developments that allow the production of low-carbon hydrogen position it as an alternative to decarbonize sectors that are difficult to abate. In optimistic scenarios, the global demand for hydrogen can reach 115 tons by 2030 and 528 tons by 2050.

The two most prominent types of low-carbon hydrogen are: green, produced through electrolysis of water combined with 100% renewable electricity that emits zero CO2/H2, and blue, generated from fossil fuels combined with renewable energy technologies. carbon capture and storage (CCS), which emits 1 to 3 kg CO2/H2.

The global hydrogen generation market was valued at USD 129.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between now and 2030. New value chains will be needed to support this expansion, including the installation of electrolyser manufacturing plants in the region, which could create thousands of high-quality jobs.

Latin America has a competitive advantage in the global hydrogen race, since it has one of the most abundant endowments of solar and wind resources, which are key to the production of green hydrogen.

From 2014 to date, it has been the most competitive region in terms of production cost for both solar and wind energy. Additionally, fossil fuel producers can leverage their existing knowledge and infrastructure to develop value chains to capture and store CO2 from existing hydrogen production facilities.

Strategy of the centers

There are some examples of planned hydrogen centers in Chile and Brazil. However, most present broad national goals that lack demarcation and definition of particular incentives.

A hub is a specific geographic location with resources that provide a competitive advantage for developing the hydrogen supply chain. This pathway could facilitate cooperation between public and private stakeholders and community participation. It can also provide increased visibility to attract early adopters.

In this sense, they are industrial areas with a competitive advantage in the development of multiple projects for the production, distribution, use and export of hydrogen. They also have the presence of potential buyers and infrastructure, which could be reused as the basis for the hydrogen supply chain.

The lack of success of CCS projects over the last decade provides a good example of how independent models face significant technical and commercial risks that can lead to inconsistent policies and investments.

According to a study by the US University of California, 80% of CCS projects failed in the United States due to a lack of buyers, the poor location of the plants and little support from local coalitions. All this affected the credibility of the projects and their financing.

It is crucial to learn from these examples to mitigate such risks, considering particular vulnerabilities in Latin America that are difficult to control, such as higher capital costs and exchange rate risks.

And although the potential of hydrogen is enormous in the energy transition, not the investments: at the end of 2021 they did not exceed USD 863,000 million. So, to compete, Latin American economies must show more ambitious strategies that attract capital and, for this, the key is to mitigate risks.

The benefits of a more focused hydrogen hub promotion strategy can be divided into three parts: risk reduction, optimization of resource allocation, and security policy and social support.

First, hubs can help mitigate market risks by creating redundancy in supply and demand. This avoids risks associated with assigning production and demand to individual projects. In addition, it allows technical risks to be distributed among more actors for the construction of key infrastructure projects, such as transmission lines, pipelines and geological storage.

Second, unique end-to-end projects run the risk of tailoring technical decisions to the specific needs of a producer and a buyer. However, with a central approach, large market players cooperate and are able to engage smaller ones, providing more opportunities to take advantage of economies of scale.

It may interest you: TIkTok and Twitter, among others, subject to stricter rules in the EU

Finally, stakeholders need to build community buy-in and secure support from local authorities. An investigation by the Inter-American Development Bank found that of 200 infrastructure projects affected by conflict, 36 were cancelled, 162 faced delays and 116 dealt with cost overruns.

Therefore, the participation of the community cannot be considered a secondary requirement. A proposal for a center that is transparent about its benefits, costs, and transition plans for communities and workers would win local support.

And even if all these conditions are achieved, it must also be taken into account that various actors are involved in key decisions, which could cause a delay in the projects. In this sense, we must learn from what happened.

For example, Europe is at the forefront of clean hydrogen development with a top-down, stakeholder-based approach. Lessons on the role of national and local authorities in the pioneering centers at Teesside in the UK and Rotterdam in the Netherlands need to be taken into account.

On the other hand, while the United States began to follow the source-sink model for CCS, in 2021 it saw a shift toward developing hydrogen hubs, which were reinvigorated with the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

In Chile

This country is an example of how to map and market hydrogen centers on a global scale. In 2020, the Ministry of Energy published its National Green Hydrogen Strategy, which outlines the priorities and objectives.

While the national strategy provided information for three regions, in 2022, the government released a new report that identified two potential hydrogen hubs in Antofagasta (Atacama Desert) in the north and Magallanes in the south.

Both regions have well-defined projects and are working to attract investment and secure long-term purchase contracts with international partners.

To reproduce this strategy, the first hypothesis that governments must test is the availability of natural resources, renewable resources for the development of green hydrogen or adequate geological storage, for blue hydrogen.

Ideally, regions should have the presence of relevant industries with experience in similar sectors, such as natural gas producers or renewable energy developers, as well as potential buyers.

Then, the government must design an incentive plan, such as tax deductions, accelerated depreciation, and customs exemptions, among others. On top of that, policy accelerators should be put in place to enable faster deployment of technology, such as specialized land tenders and fast-track licenses and permits.

Companies with international experience can work closely with local governments and federal agencies to ensure that regulations do not hinder the development of projects.

In parallel, the center’s participants must engage with local communities. Plans must be diligently delineated for consultation and provide attractive compensation when necessary.

Poor implementation of this requirement can create a bad reputation for key stakeholders and the industry at large.

Governments can also help further mitigate risk through grants, availability-based payments, and credit enhancement tools.

Government support is also crucial to secure purchase contracts by signing MoUs or using offices to implement what some call “hydrogen diplomacy”.

While some international and regional examples show the benefits of pursuing a hub-focused strategy, Latin American countries face crucial challenges for it to work. The recent turn to the left in several countries has generated uncertainties about policies aligned with this market.

The potential of the region is evident. Will Latin America be able to work as a team and win this race?/Adalberto Castañeda Vidal – Columbia University