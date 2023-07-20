Hydrogen: the fuel of the future

In recent years concern for the effects of climate change has increased and in turn the need to find sustainable energy sources to end the use of fossil fuels, a very promising option is energy produced from hydrogen.

Which has the potential to revolutionize the industry, we will explore the advantages and challenges of its use as a fuel.

Among its main advantages we can find that: it is clean energy and does not generate harmful gas emissions, since when consumed it only generates water as waste, thus reducing carbon monoxide and dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Efficient storage and transport: Hydrogen can store more energy per volume, so compared to other energy sources such as fossil fuels in smaller quantities, it generates more power.

fickle

Another advantage of hydrogen is its versatility, it can be used to generate electricity and heat in stationary energy systems, as well as in transport, both in light vehicles and public transport, such as the creation of a fleet powered by hydrogen batteries that is beginning to be seen in cities like Barcelona Spain.

In addition, hydrogen can also be used in industrial processes, for steel production and chemical manufacturing, contributing to the decarbonization of these sectors.

The production of energy from hydrogen also faces several challenges. Electricity is required for its production, which is why even in certain cases the production of this type of energy involves the use of non-renewable energy sources and cannot be considered entirely clean energy, which is why the large-scale implementation of power generation through electricity from clean energy such as solar or photovoltaic, for example.

A catalyst is required inside the battery for the active production of energy, currently scarce materials such as platinum are used to catalyze the reaction, so the cost to take it to a mass-produced vehicle is still quite high and due to the scarcity platinum requires the investigation of new materials for its use on a large scale.

Currently the infrastructure required to produce, store and distribute hydrogen on a large scale is limited.

So it needs much more investment and legislation that benefits the exploitation of these renewable resources to reduce the long-term effects of the use of fossil fuels.

Although the use of hydrogen as a source of electricity generation is promising, there are still many challenges to overcome to be able to include it in our daily lives, however, large companies such as Hyundai and the Volkswagen group are betting on motor-drive models through cells. of hydrogen and its commercialization is expected to begin by the year 2028.

There is still a long way to go, but this could be the beginning of a radical change in the automotive industry to reduce the toxic waste generated.

