Hydrogen valley, Modena one of the capitals of renewable hydrogen — Environment

The memorandum of understanding for the creation of a hydrogen production hub was signed in Modena with the aim of contributing to the decarbonisation of Emilia-Romagna. Among the main beneficiaries are the mobility sector, local public transport and industries.

It will be the fulcrum of Modena’s Hydrogen Valley IdrogeMOthe Hera Group and Snam project for the construction of a production hub capable of producing up to 400 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year, with the possibility of future expansions to increase production.

The protocol was signed by the Municipality of Modena, the Hera Group, Snam, Seta, Unimore, the Agency for Energy and Sustainable Development (AESS), the Consortium of Productive Areas (CAP), the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Development (ENEA), Democenter Sipe Foundation and Modena Chamber of Commerce.

The potential of Modena’s Hydrogen Valley has already been recognized by the mobility sector: the local public transport companies Seta and Tper are in fact planning to convert part of their fleet into hydrogen-powered vehicles. The same attention for the development of a green hydrogen supply chain has also been shown by the local industrial sector, with particular reference to automotive and so-called hard-to-abate companies in the ceramic district, for the decarbonisation of their production processes. In this context, the Democenter Sipe Foundation will undertake to involve the interested market segments, the Chamber of Commerce will promote project proposals and strategic development lines, while the Productive Areas Consortium will be able to contribute to the analysis of the areas subject to intervention. In the meantime, Unimore, with a pool of researchers, will develop the interdepartmental center of excellence dedicated to hydrogen (H2 MO.RE)

Watch the video that illustrates the objectives of the project