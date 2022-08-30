Tragedy in the waters of the Sesia streamin the Piedmontese valley of the same name, one of the favorite destinations for fans of rafting e canyoning. A 25-year-old from Turin drowned after being stuck with his leg under a rock. He was going down the river with a hydrospeedthe specialty that is practiced leaning on a kind of small floating bob, maneuvered by shifting the weight of the body and using the diving fins.

A river activity that is enjoying growing success, also practiced by the “thinner” people who are offered a foam hydrospeed.

The bob maneuvered by the victim overturned in the stretch of the Sesia in Scopetta, between Scopa and Balmuccia (Vercelli).

the young man was left with one leg stuck under a boulder and has never been able to free himself. The help of rescuers, Fire Brigade, Alpine Rescue and Speleological Rescue, Alpine Rescue of the Financial Police, intervened after the call from his brother, was useless.

The accident while he was in the water with his brother

According to the stories of the rescuers, the dead young man was engaged in the descent with the floating bob with his brother and a guide of a local rafting school. Probably in a river jump he lost the hydrospeed and ended up with his right leg under the rock. The rescue teams did everything to free his limb, which in the meantime had fractured, and make the 25-year-old resurface in time to save his life, but all efforts were in vain.

The Vercelli Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file on the incident, the carabinieri are investigating.

The tragedy shook the Val Sesia, frequented on the last Sunday of August by many river sports enthusiasts.

The Mountain Union of Municipalities of Valsesia has spread a message of condolence: “We are close to the family of the boy who died on the Sesia river this morning. A fatal accident which, despite the immediate intervention of the rescue, it was not possible to remedy”.

Martina Berluti dies falling from a horse: she was 17 years old

Another victim of an accident while practicing sports in Sardinia: in Sassari a seventeen-year-old, Martina Berluti, who fell from a horse during a training, died after a day of agony in hospital. She was an Amazon of the Asd Endurance Team of the Gulf of Porto Torres. The accident on Saturday in Porto Torres: the animal slipped and the girl fell, suffering very serious injuries.