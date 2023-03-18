This year, two more projects will be built in Wels and Ranshofen. In total, there are 50 apartments, the company announced on Thursday.

In autumn 2020, Trio Development realized 25 condominiums in the Lichtenegg district of Wels for the first time, followed by 14 more apartments in Lambach at the end of 2022. “The feedback from the residents shows that we hit the nail on the head with this concept,” says Managing Director Wolfgang Mairhofer. Hygge comes from Danish and stands for well-being, security and the Nordic way of living.

Among other things, a mobility concept with e-bikes and an electric cargo bike including a bike workshop, which are available to residents free of charge, was implemented in the residential complexes in timber construction and Scandinavian style.

