After a solid start to the year, Hypoport’s hopes of continuing the positive business development in the second quarter were not fulfilled. Consolidated sales in the second quarter fell by 9 percent year-on-year to EUR 85 million. The EBIT slipped to minus 2.5 million euros from the previous plus 0.8 million. The bottom line was a minus of EUR 2.5 million after a profit of EUR 0.2 million in the previous year.

