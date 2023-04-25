Home » Hyundai and Kia. Invested 1 trillion won in software 42dot… “Enhancing Competitiveness” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] Hyundai Motor Company headquarters building in Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul. (Photo = Provided by Hyundai Motor Company) 2023.02.01 [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Kyung-moo = Hyundai Motor Company and Kia have decided to invest 1 trillion won in 42Dot, an affiliate in charge of software development.

Through this, Hyundai Motor Group plans to strengthen its grip on 42Dot and enhance its business competitiveness.

Hyundai Motor announced on the 25th that it had decided to acquire 4,901,910 shares of 42 Dots for 632.3 billion won. Hyundai Motor Company made an investment by participating in 42Dot’s shareholder allocation paid-in capital increase.

Hyundai Motor Company said, “This is a measure to maintain control over Forty Two Dot Co., Ltd. and improve business competitiveness.”

On the same day, Kia also decided to acquire 3,267,940 shares of 421.5 billion for 421.5 billion won. Through this, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia will invest KRW 1.538 trillion in 42Dot.

Previously, Hyundai Motor Company acquired 42Dot, a self-driving start-up, in August of last year to transform into a software-centric vehicle (SDV) company.

