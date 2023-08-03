Hyundai and Kia Recall 92,000 Vehicles in the US Due to Fire Risk, Owners Urged to Park Outside

Title: Hyundai and Kia Recall 92,000 Vehicles in the US Over Fire Safety Concerns

Subtitle: Owners urged to park their vehicles away from structures until repairs are completed

[City], [State] – Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall notice for nearly 92,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire hazard caused by an overheating electronic controller in the oil pump. The affiliated Korean automakers have advised affected owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the necessary repairs have been carried out.

The recall affects certain 2023 and 2024 models of Hyundai Palisades, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona, while Kia models include the 2023 Soul and Sportage, as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles.

According to documents released on Thursday by US safety regulators, Hyundai and Kia stated that a capacitor on a circuit board within the transmission oil pump assembly could have been damaged during the manufacturing process, consequently leading to a short circuit and an increased risk of fire.

Although no fires or injuries have been reported thus far, Kia has disclosed six instances of melted components, while Hyundai has confirmed four “thermal incidents.” These incidents have prompted the companies to conduct an immediate recall, prioritizing customer safety.

In response to the recall, authorized dealerships will carefully inspect and replace the oil pump controller as needed. Hyundai owners are expected to receive official notification letters from the company on September 25, while Kia will commence notifying affected owners starting September 28.

Hyundai and Kia are actively working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to address this issue promptly. Concerned owners are advised to contact their respective dealerships or call the Hyundai and Kia customer service centers for further information and guidance.

This recall serves as a reminder of the increasing importance for automakers to conduct meticulous quality control checks and ensure the safety of their vehicles. Hyundai and Kia have demonstrated a commitment to addressing potential defects with urgency and transparency, reinforcing their dedication to customer safety.

Customers are encouraged to cooperate with the recall and follow the guidance provided by the automakers. By taking appropriate precautions, vehicle owners can help prevent any potential fire incidents until the necessary repairs have been completed.

As more information becomes available, Hyundai and Kia will provide regular updates regarding the recall process. Maintaining open lines of communication with their customers is crucial during such situations to ensure the necessary repairs are carried out swiftly and efficiently.

It is essential for vehicle owners to stay informed and take any necessary action to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

