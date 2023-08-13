Hyundai Bioscience develops general-purpose antiviral drug with the National Institutes of Health

Hyundai Bioscience, together with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), will start developing a universal antiviral drug.

According to the industry on the 13th, Hyundai Bioscience USA, a subsidiary of Hyundai Bio, signed a non-clinical evaluation contract with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the NIH on the 11th. Accordingly, Hyundai Bio will provide an antiviral drug candidate, ‘Zefty (CP-COV03)’, and NIAID will use it to conduct non-clinical trials on various viruses.

The US government is operating the ‘Antiviral Program for Pandemics’ to develop safe and effective oral antiviral drugs after the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this, various cooperation is underway in preparation for future pandemics.

Niclosamide, the main ingredient of Zefty, has been shown to be effective against major viruses (Corona 19, SARS, MERS, etc.) that cause respiratory infections in various cell experiments, but it is not properly absorbed into the body, so the effective drug concentration that inhibits viral growth is reduced. I have a problem with not being able to maintain it.

Hyundai Bio, based on drug delivery technology using inorganic substances and polymers, allows niclosamide to be absorbed into the body, stay in the intestines for a long time, and be released slowly, maintaining an effective antiviral concentration for five days and delivering it to infected cells through the blood. . As a result of in vivo drug distribution experiments on animals, it was found that the drug concentration delivered to the lungs after administering Zefty was 2 to 10 times higher than the drug concentration in the blood.

According to Hyundai Bio, Gefty shortened the improvement of COVID-19 symptoms by 4 days in the primary efficacy evaluation index as a result of the phase 2 clinical trial targeting 300 people, and had a viral load 14 times higher than the placebo control group within 16 hours of administration (viral load indicator in the body). ) showed a reduction rate and proved the antiviral effect.

Based on this, the company is promoting domestic emergency use approval.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

