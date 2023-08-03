Hyundai is positioned as one of the companies with the best reputation in Ecuador, according to the IPSOS 2023 report – EntornoInteligente

Quito, July 24, 2023 – Hyundai, the renowned South Korean automotive brand, was recognized as one of the brands with the best corporate reputation according to the 2023 reputation report presented by IPSOS. This report, based on an exhaustive evaluation of six key points: Emotional, Financial, Sustainability, Work Environment, Management and Leadership, as well as Product and Service, has revealed that Hyundai is ranked 19th among the companies with the best reputation in the Ecuador, and ranked 3 in the automotive sector.

This achievement is the result of a rigorous evaluation process that involved 1,800 surveys nationwide, covering the 100 most important companies in the country in 15 relevant sectors.

Throughout its history, Hyundai has shown a solid performance in the Ecuadorian automotive market in the last semester. According to data from the Association of Automotive Companies of Ecuador (AEDE), the brand has positioned itself in fourth place in SUV sales, with a total of 2,974 units sold, which ratify the confidence in the quality and performance of Hyundai vehicles. .

Regarding sustainable mobility, Hyundai’s commitment is to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, taking important steps in the offer of hybrid vehicles such as the Kona HEV and SONATA HEV and electric Kona EV and the revolutionary Ioniq 5. Reflecting the Company’s commitment to innovation and the promotion of cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Hyundai’s commitment to excellence in all areas of its business has been recognized, and the company is proud to be part of the Gold Group of companies with the Best Reputation in Ecuador.

The brand affirms that this is the result of joint work between clients, collaborators and strategic partners. In this way, the company reaffirms its commitment to continue offering high-quality products and services that promote sustainability and provide an enriching work environment for its team.

About Hyundai Motor Company:

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a partner brand for life in vehicles and beyond. The company leads the Hyundai Motor Group as an innovative business structure with resources ranging from cast iron to finished cars. Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases, seven design bases and several technical centers around the world, thus obtaining 4.9 million vehicles sold worldwide in 2015.

With more than 110,000 employees around the world, Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product lines with management models that focus on reinforcing leadership in the use of clean technologies, beginning with the development of different models such as the Tucson Fuel Cell, powered by hydrogen and the IONIQ, the first model with a hybrid traction chain.

