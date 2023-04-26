Hyundai Mobis, operating profit of 418.1 billion won in the first quarter of this year… 8.1%↑ from the previous year

Hyundai Mobis Announces 2023 Q1 Results on the 26th

KRW 14.667 trillion in sales, KRW 418.1 billion in operating profit

29.7% increase in sales and 8.1% increase in operating profit compared to the previous year

Mitigation of semiconductor issues, expansion of core parts production and supply

Hyundai Mobis announced on the 26th that it recorded sales of 14.667 trillion won and operating profit of 418.1 billion won in the first quarter of this year. Compared to the same period last year, sales increased by 29.7% and operating profit increased by 8.1%.

Since the end of last year, the global semiconductor supply and demand issue has eased and the production and supply of modules and core parts has expanded, resulting in an increase in sales. In particular, Hyundai Mobis explained that the production of electrification parts applied to eco-friendly vehicles increased significantly, and the effect of expanding the supply of high value-added core parts applied to mid-large sized and sports utility vehicle (SUV) models contributed greatly to the increase in sales.

Operating profit also continued to rise compared to the same period last year thanks to the overall logistics cost burden easing and global demand for the after-sales service business expanding.

In detail, sales of electrification parts recorded 3.3269 trillion won, up 76.4% from the same period last year. With the increase in production of global eco-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric vehicles, Hyundai Mobis’ supply and sales of key components for electrification, such as PE systems and battery systems, are expected to increase steadily in the future.

Sales of core parts recorded KRW 2.5261 trillion (up 21.1%) and sales of module products recorded KRW 6.1833 trillion (up 24.0%). In addition, the A/S parts business also achieved sales of KRW 2.6307 trillion (an increase of 11.8%) as strong demand continued in major global markets.

Based on its core parts quality competitiveness and diversified product portfolio, Hyundai Mobis announced that it would strengthen profitability and product competitiveness at the same time by continuing aggressive order-taking activities while presenting a goal of winning orders for overseas finished vehicles worth US$5.36 billion this year.

An official from Hyundai Mobis said, “We will strive to maximize shareholder value through active investment for future growth and harmonization of various shareholder return policies, such as the purchase and retirement of treasury stock worth KRW 150 billion planned this year.”