I also returned Taewon Choi’s vacation… Busan Expo summoned by the Jamboree, why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Hyunjoo Lee = Concerns have been raised about the controversy over the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree that could adversely affect the hosting of the 2030 Busan Expo.

As the Busan Expo is a matter on which the business world is risking life and death, Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry), gave up his summer vacation and waged an all-out war, so companies are actively working to resolve the Jamboree incident.

According to the business world on the 10th, it was pointed out that the controversy over this Jamboree could have a negative impact on Korea’s bid to host the Busan Expo. Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook, co-chairman of the Jamboree Organizing Committee, was criticized for saying, “It is rather the time to show Korea’s capabilities through crisis response.”

The British Guardian recently published an article titled ‘American and British Scouts are withdrawing from the Jamboree Campsite’, saying “British Scouts, which sent the most contingent out of 158 participating countries, are withdrawing from the Buan Campground due to the suffocating heat wave.”

In particular, the Guardian reported that Korea had been trying to stand shoulder to shoulder with advanced countries by hosting large-scale global events for decades, but it was not possible. “The Korean government is making efforts to host all three events, the Expo, the World Cup and the Olympics, and the selection of the host country for the 2030 Busan Expo is just around the corner,” he said.

In fact, the selection of the venue for Expo 2030 will be decided by secret ballot of 179 member countries at the General Assembly of the Organization for International Expositions (BIE) in Paris, France in November. Initially, a total of five countries applied, including Busan, Moscow in Russia, Rome in Italy, Odessa in Ukraine, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, but Russia and Ukraine were eliminated and three countries are currently competing.

As for the possibility of attracting bids, Saudi Riyadh is currently leading the way, while Busan and Rome are catching up. Voting is conducted in a run-off system in which the first and second places face off again if no place receives more than two-thirds of the votes in the first round.

At the 4th competition presentation (PT) held in Paris last June, heads of major groups such as President Yoon Seok-yeol, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Company Chairman Chung Eui-sun, and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo attended.

In particular, Chey Tae-won, who is in charge of the chairperson of the private bid committee, became a hot topic by showing his fighting spirit with crutches despite an ankle injury. Chairman Choi walked all over Paris on crutches with promotional pads engraved with the Busan Expo logo.

Chairman Choi is said to be giving up his summer vacation and focusing on promoting the Busan Expo. An official from the business world said, “I know that Chairman Choi plans to take an overseas business trip to host the Busan Expo without any summer vacation.”

Major companies started actively supporting the Jamboree situation, such as providing experience programs through the opening of their workplaces. As there were concerns that this situation could affect the bid for the Busan Expo, they stepped up to minimize the adverse effects.

Companies went beyond human resources and goods support, such as dispatching medical staff for facility maintenance and safety management, and supplying bottled water, opening their workplaces and urgently preparing programs for Jamboree participants to experience firsthand.

Samsung Electronics operates a field trip program to the Pyeongtaek or Hwaseong semiconductor factories and Suwon Samsung Innovation Museum (SIM) for students participating in the Jamboree. SK hynix is ​​holding a fab (factory) window tour that can accommodate 100 people a day at its Icheon and Cheongju business sites.

LG offers a tour of the Innovation Gallery in LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul, where LG’s future technologies and core products such as home appliances, robots, displays, electronic devices, and batteries are exhibited. It also supports tourism and experience programs, such as smart factory tours of LG Electronics’ Changwon and Gumi plants and natural ecological experiences at Hwadam Forest, an ecological arboretum located in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do.

Hyundai Motor invited overseas youth jamber members to Hyundai Motor Jeonju Plant. The factory tour was planned with an understanding of the Korean automobile industry. Until the 11th, 4 training centers in the metropolitan area will be provided as accommodation for Jamboree members.

An official from the business community said, “We will continue to support activities so that the Jamboree, an international event, can proceed smoothly.”

