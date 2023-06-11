“I always wanted to be a man to be a free woman”: Vanessa Rosales

The Alley of the Stars, in the vicinity of the Alfonso López square, witnessed the presence of the writer Vanessa Rosales, who spoke with Claudia Ayola, Mercedes Posada and the audience about her book ‘Inconvenient Woman’ within the framework of the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva.

La Cartagena is considered one of the most influential star writers nationwide. In her book she presents the experience of being a woman through 13 essaysreflections and experiences.

In the book, released in May 2021, topics such as Catholicism, aesthetics, the figure and the role of the father within the home appear, the great female renunciation and heterosexual love. During her conversation, she took the opportunity to discuss female empowerment and respect.

In ‘Inconvenient Woman’, a text written in the first person, Vanessa Rosales Altamar ‘undresses’ and talks about the figure of his father in his lifebut also, the discomforts and clashes that it has with the macho culture.

It is no secret to anyone that machismo has permeated for many years, and women have been prohibited from doing certain activities, dress a certain way, speak or behave in a certain way, and so on.

The author recounts in her book how because of those prohibitions that she saw since she was a child, she began to ‘get bothered’, to the point of wanting to be a father or a man to live fully free and happy.

“My discomfort with the father/man starts from his figure as an omniscient and punishing father who forces Eva to give birth. But the father is also for me the origin of my freedom, the identification with the father, longing for his life, having his sexual freedom, being able to do what he wants, just like the father. That is my first discomfort with the world: is to see that since I was a child I longed to have the father’s (man’s)”, he mentioned.

As in every family with a macho father, or in the majorityoria, one of his daughters is the reflection of him, Vanessa tells that that daughter is her: “I am very similar to my father, I drew his character, and I think it is something that has made him uncomfortable”.

This is precisely related to the title of her book, the author explained that it is called that because she is an uncomfortable woman because the macho world in which she lives bothers her, but also, because she is a woman who bothers with her so ‘rebellious’ way and free to be.

BEAUTY, A PRISON FOR WOMEN

In one of the chapters of his book, Rosales Altamar talks about female beauty, and how it became a prison and binding for women.

“I began to notice that the great mandate to be a woman was to be beautiful. But the girls around me, that is, the desired ones and beautiful, at the moment in which they ceased to be the object of desire and were desirable subjects, at the moment in which they also wanted to be sexual, a very long taxonomy emerged to name them: foxes, bitches, drones, and others, the terms are infinities.

“In the book I tell a story that stuck with me a lot in memory and that they found a couple making love and the girl was socially punished very strongly, and the man was not”, she expressed outrage.

ABOUT HER

Rosales Altamar is a historian from the Universidad de los Andes, He completed a master’s degree with the newspaper news, and has an MA in Fashion Studies from Parsons The New School for Design in New York. He is a columnist in El Espectador, and has collaborated with media such as CNN Style, The Business of Fashion, Cromos, Vogue Latin America, Americas Quarterly, Arcadia, BBC Mundo, Contexto Media, VICE, Vestoj: The Journal of Sartorial Matters, among others.

The successful writer has specialized in the history and theory of style and aesthetics from a feminist perspective, as well as in the history of women and the social construction of the feminine. In 2017 he launched the book ‘Mujeres vestidas’.