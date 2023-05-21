“I am almost ready to publish a book on Sam Bankman-Fried” From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Michael Lewis, author of ‘Big Short’: ‘I’m almost ready to publish a book on Sam Bankman-Fried’



Michael Lewis, the bestselling author of The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine and Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, has revealed that he has nearly finished drafting his book on Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.

Lewis’ next book on Bankman-Fried is called Going Infinite: the Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon. Lewis initially crossed paths with SBF in late 2021, after a friend asked him to meet the founder of FTX and get a feel for him.

Speaking at the 2023 conference in Miami on May 19, Lewis did not provide a specific publication date, but said that wants the book to be published to coincide with the start of the SBF process in October.

