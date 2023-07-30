I am at the top of the athletics pyramid for the fifth time

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Executive Office of the Royal University of Athletics held its regular general meeting, yesterday evening, Friday, July 28, to elect a new president for the university, after the end of the term of its current president.

After discussing the literary and financial reports, the general assembly renewed its confidence in Abd al-Salam Ahizoun for a new term at the top of the pyramid of the Royal Moroccan University of Athletics Administration, who unanimously won the presidency for a fifth term.

It is noteworthy that Ahizoun assumed his duties as president of the university for the first time on December 4, 2006, succeeding “Ahmed Ozal”, the head of the temporary committee, and was re-elected on November 29, 2010, then for a third term on January 29, 2015 for a period of four years (2015-2019), before he was re-elected. Elected for a fourth term on April 22, 2019.

At the beginning of this general meeting, the literary and financial reports were read and approved unanimously, and the accounts representative’s report was presented, then the door was opened for interventions and discussions, before the election of the president.

The literary report, which was read by the general secretary of the university, stated that the latter continued to activate its training system to prepare elite athletes in its training institutions according to a course of study and sports in each of the five regional centers, the International Academy of Athletics Mohammed VI and the National Institute of Athletics to enable them to reconcile between athletic and cognitive training. Integrated.

The literary report also touched on the workshops opened by the university regarding the restructuring of clubs, rehabilitation of infrastructure, upgrading the level of competitions according to a new approach, the new organization of competitions and the increase in the number of competitions in order to continue diversifying the sports offer.

The university also organized, according to the report, training seminars in the field of training, benefiting 750 people, in addition to its contribution to framing training seminars for arbitration organized by the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports for the benefit of 870 people, a process that is devoted to activating the partnership agreement concluded between the university and the ministry. And it constitutes an effective implementation of the royal directives in the development of school sports, as it is an essential bridge for the development of national sports.

On the other hand, the report focused on the aspect related to the moralization of sports practice and combating doping, through the university’s activation of a distinguished program to activate its gains in combating this “disgraceful” phenomenon, in light of the goals set by the ethics unit of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The report highlighted that this was done by focusing mainly on monitoring outside the competitions, especially for the runners who were selected to participate in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade and Eugene in the United States of America and for less than 20 years in Colombia, as well as sudden monitoring that concerned urine samples and blood samples. 26 male and female runners.

He added that the monitoring program enabled the completion of 368 examinations and resulted in the detection of two cases of doping violations, which were managed in accordance with the regulations of the Moroccan Anti-Doping Agency.

The report did not fail to mention Morocco’s participation in all the regional, continental and international competitions, as the national teams were able to win 84 different medals, including in particular the World Adult Championship in Eugene, USA, during which the world and Olympic runner, Sofiane El Bakkali, won a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase race. Morocco ranked 22nd alongside France, the World Indoor Championship and the African Championship for adults in Mauritius (three medals), as well as the Mediterranean Games in Oran (14 medals) and the Islamic Games in Turkey (14 medals).

The report also referred to the return of the Mohammed VI International Forum (Diamond League) after stopping it for two years due to the Corona pandemic, which was marked by breaking three records for the forum in the distances of 400m for women and 3000m steeplechase for men and achieving the best world time for the year by Soufiane Al-Bakali.

As for the financial report, it stopped at the financial position of the university during the 2021-2022 season, which included a set of income, including partner support, and amounted to 94.04 million dirhams, compared to 86.58 million dirhams in the previous season, an increase of 9 percent.

As for expenses, they amounted to 74.53 million dirhams, compared to 42.22 million dirhams a year earlier, an increase of 77 percent, bringing the surplus in the university treasury to 122 million dirhams.

The work of the general assembly was attended in particular by the Director of Sports, Abdel-Razzak Al-Akari, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Younes Al-Suhaimi, and the Secretary-General of the Moroccan National Olympic Committee, Abdel-Latif Ed Mahma, as well as representatives of clubs and regional clubs for athletics.

