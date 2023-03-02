After her surprise departure from the Ministry of Culture along with her colleagues from Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and from Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, the artist Patricia Ariza said that she achieved important efforts in the short time she was in this portfolio.

In that sense, she expressed hurt because she feels that the results she produced were not recognized.

THE NEW CENTURY: What reforms were you carrying out from the Ministry?

PATRICIA ELIA ARIZA FLOREZ: Many reforms. First of all, we work with some axes: a culture of peace, another axis called Colombia on the Planet, another called Art and Education for Life, and another called Memory. To work structurally, not as a sum of activities.

The first thing that was done was to manage, of course there was the will of the Minister of Finance and the President, the budget for the Ministry that increased by practically 44% compared to what was in 2022.

On the other hand, listening to the artists, the creators, that is, we were talking about everything with the people. For example, in the National Concertation Program an impressive leap was made because not all the departments participated, so the budget was increased by 66%, going from $50 million to $83.

5,269 projects were submitted and 3,092 were selected. The aspiration for the second semester was that the entire national territory could be held.

The National Stimulus Program also increased the budget by 51%, and the most important thing was that the procedures were reduced so that the people of the territories could access these resources.

We are very happy because nearly 800 municipalities participated. And we thought, because those that are missing are because they do not have connectivity, to send someone with the forms so that people could participate.

At the level of independent theaters there was a huge increase, it increased to $12 billion. The theater was outside the Ministry, so we re-formed the theater team, and then the theater already has specialized attention.

The circus group was created, there are lots of groups here, from tents in the municipalities. Now they have a group in the Ministry, and work with them began with $3.6 billion.

The first thing that was done when I arrived was to attend to a request from the citizens, we made the cultural explosion for peace and for life, with 3,431 activities in all departments. 280 municipalities were covered.

Apart from that, we have a very important legislative agenda, we start with the change of the name of the Ministry, which is not a cosmetic problem but rather an inclusive name, that is, cultures, arts and knowledge are included.

We also participated in the law of social service for total peace, in which the government’s policy of change was instituted. And there the heritage watch program was incorporated as one of the modalities where young people will be able to provide social service for peace. That is worth them as the equivalent of military service.

Also the professionalization of artists, not only is working on the law but on specific programs. There is an agreement with Icetex of $15 billion so that the experiences of the artists are worthwhile and can be professionalized in a relatively short time.

All programs that have to do with music were also stimulated and recovered, with the National Artistic Education and Training System for Total Peace, in training processes and symphonic music practices, but also traditional music, with an investment of $25 billion.

In relation to one of the axes called Colombia on the Planet, an agreement was made with the National Risk Management Unit to work in 60 of the municipalities that have been victims of the climate crisis. There go a group of artists with people from the National Risk Unit and also with professionals, all around water, because the knowledge of science, the knowledge of the populations and art come together to alleviate, in part, what It has happened, but also to build policies against water.

On the legislative agenda, tax incentives remain in Cocrea, the orange economy was changed to a creative, popular and alternative economy. Our projects have passed all voting routes with an absolute majority.

The memory law will be presented, which we are working on with the help of Senator Iván Cepeda.

ENS: The President pointed out that the only thing he asks of his ministers is loyalty to the government and management program. What do you think?

PEAF: I respect the President a lot despite the fact that this fact has happened, against which he has been exercising a right: we are free to be appointed and removed.

What I didn’t like was the way it was done. I am a little concerned that the results are not recognized.

That is why at this time there has been a massive demonstration of artists and people of culture, because they recognize what has been done.

ENS: You sought to meet with the President in these 6 months and did not give him an audience, could it be that this Government, like the previous ones, does not give due importance to culture?

PEAF: I wish this episode had been framed differently, but that’s how it happened and one day I hope I get a chance to talk to him. At the moment I am preparing a report with the results to send it to the President.

ENS: What is the importance of culture to achieve peace in the country?

PEAF: It is very important because the agreements are the foundation for there to be peace, but that alone is not enough. We need the entire Colombian society to participate in peace, so for that it is necessary to work from culture.