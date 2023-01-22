The former Minister of Health pointed out that “there has not been a technical discussion” about the expected results of the health reform.

The former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, criticized the current head of the portfolio, Carolina Corcho, about the “lack of socialization” that the text of the health reform has had, which will be presented to the Congress of the Republic next February 6.

Minister Corcho defended herself this weekend against the attacks she has received from various medical organizations and pointed out that this has been the most discussed reform in history.

“I am concerned about the reform that the text is not known. There has been practically no technical discussion, no discussion about the expected results of the reform. The ministry and the minister have evaded any type of debate, from an academic forum on the matter and basically what is seen now that it is going to be presented in the Congress of the Republic without that public debate, ”said Ruiz, Minister of Health of the Government by Ivan Duke.

“The fact is that many associations, even the medical federation itself, where the minister herself worked, have asked for a debate to be held; because the most important issue is to know what the implications are for Colombians. In the texts that are apparently known and the indications that the minister herself gives, it is understood about the reform that reduces financing for the medium and high complexity component, “added the former head of the portfolio.

Ruiz stated that currently the health system in Colombia has many strengths.

However, he indicated that there are weaknesses that could be worked on to improve.

“I think that it is being seen that he calls for some mobilizations, which indicates that this is going to be a fundamentally political management and that for the implications of Colombians is extremely serious,” he concluded.

