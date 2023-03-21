The Ja som kultura initiative is once again coming with this project to another 5 cities and the background of culture in the country. The project, which you can follow at jasomkultura.sk, was originally created at the end of 2020, when during the pandemic and the stoppage of cultural life for live events, it offered a virtual space for live culture. During the nationwide event in the form of online concerts and interviews with musicians or operators of cultural facilities, 45 concerts were held and 160 musicians took turns in 15 cities in all regions of Slovakia.