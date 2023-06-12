“I am interested in the Caribbean as a literary issue”: Luis Felipe Núñez

Colombian writer Luis Felipe Núñez, who recently won the Casa de las Américas prize in Havana, Cuba, with his book of short stories ‘We are all islands’, was present at the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva.

The lawyer from a military university reported that his book is an accumulation of 9 stories. In the conversation, he told about the characteristics of his literature and his award-winning work.

“It is a book that I have worked on a lot, it is my first book and I always had the claim that it was not well prepared to be published. I said that I was only going to publish the book when I had several stories, ”he mentioned in the framework of the Book Fair in the capital of Cesar.

Among the 353 short story books presented by the jury made up of Oliverio Coelho, from Argentina; Luis Laya, from Venezuela, and Alberto Marrero, from Cuba, decided to award the work ‘We are all islands’, by Luis Felipe Núñez Mestre in the Casa de las Américas 2023 contest.

About his book, he said that the title arises to make the reader question some things. “That provocation and that turn to choose the title of the book is like a reflection that there is a return. So that the reader wonders what loneliness is because sometimes reality imposes itself on society and citizens.

The first story in the book was written in 2013. “This is a book of 70,000 words, and this is the result of a book that had 170,000 words.”

Likewise, he referred to the texts by Gabriel García Márquez in which the department of Cesar and the Colombian Caribbean are included. “I am interested in the Caribbean as a literary matter. There is also a metaphorical Caribbean, but the Caribbean cannot be limited only to the work of García Márquez, the Caribbean is not that big”.

THIS IS HOW YOUR INNER WRITER WAS BORN

Núñez confessed that her love for writing arose from pressure from her parents. Second narrated by the author, when he was a child he lacked calligraphy, for which reason his parents, after arriving from school, would sit him down to make ‘plans’.

“That exercise began as an obligation. My handwriting is and continues to be very ugly, and my mom and dad came up with the idea of ​​buying me fables and the job they made me do was transcribe them and that was tortuous for me because my hand never let go. At some point I think I found in that punishment a kind of freedom that I ended up liking,” said Núñez.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Felipe Núñez Mestre is a Colombian writer born in Valledupar in 1992. With an academic background that includes a Law degree and a Master’s degree in Journalism, he has managed to stand out in the world of letters thanks to his skill as a storyteller. In 2014 and 2018, he obtained important recognitions in this literary genre, winning the III La Cueva National Short Story Award and the City of Bogotá District Short Story Award respectively.

In addition to his work as a writer, he works as editorial coordinator of the Institute of Public Ministry Studies and as academic coordinator of the creative writing course at the Universidad del Rosario. Likewise, he has collaborated with prominent publications such as Semana and El Malpensante magazines.

Currently, he stands out for writing cultural reviews and opinion columns for Channel 1.