Julian Andres Santa

Despite the start with a defeat for Deportivo Pereira against Millonarios in a duel on date 2 (pending date 1 against Deportivo Cali), the current national football champions left good feelings in their debut, taking into account various factors such as the number of of new players, who from the outset show that they have gotten along well with the teammates that remained from last year. In the starting eleven, only three remained from the previous semester and the remaining eight made their debut, in addition to four that entered the complement.

They never stopped competing

This was stated by coach Alejandro Restrepo after the 2-3 draw against the Blues. “It leaves us with the feeling that the team can be competitive, if I’m not bad, we faced the team with the greatest process in Colombian soccer, so we competed hand in hand, being able to tie the game at 1-1 because it was difficult to go down, we felt that we were playing well. The match was completely unbalanced by the penalty play where he surely hit us, then wanting to go to tie comes the third”.

Mostly new equipment

“As I always tell them, staying in the game, being there, we were able to make it 3-2 and I think that if we had been a little more effective in our execution, we would have been closer to drawing, unfortunately the result could not be, but Yes, I am left with many positive sensations, so many newcomers, to be able to continue contributing to so many young players who will surely stand out in Colombian football, Eber Moreno comes at the age of 21, he plays a great game until he could because the field was very difficult ” .

DT knows them very well

“I believe a lot in my footballers, I have had the opportunity to participate in choosing who came, to give at least the go-ahead, the suggestion and I know that despite the fact that many are young players, they have capacity and talent that later have to come to a stage as it was and I take this opportunity to congratulate our fans for such a beautiful accompaniment”.

explained the changes

When asked if there was a delay or not in the changes in the complement, the man from Antioquia responded: “We would have to go in and analyze each specific change, I feel that Eber Moreno was playing a good game and we took him out when he physically exhausted himself, he gave him up to there, we felt that whoever entered, Sebastián Peñaloza, 30 minutes and with fresh legs, could contribute to us. Kevin had done a lot of wear, he also wore himself out there. Ángelo has arrived late to the team and he had not competed for three months, we cannot expose him more if we want to have him well for what is to come ”.

You see a team with progress

Despite the fact that it was the first official match of the year for the Matecañas, the group showed important progress and this is highlighted by captain Jhonny Vásquez. “The teacher has been very open with each one of us, trust is there, support is there, they are excellent players, great human beings, they listen and I think that’s the most important thing and it gives them the chance to perform and give their best.” match. The boys competed with confidence, they did it with that drive and it is very important for us, it gives a piece of peace of mind that the one who is there gives his best effort ”.

Matches remaining today for date 2

4:00 p.m. Boyacá Chico vs Jaguares

6:10pm America vs Unión Magdalena

This is how the third date will be played

Friday February 3

6:00pm Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Huila

Saturday

3:30pm Medellin vs Santa Fe

5:45 p.m. Jaguars vs Nacional

8:00 pm Deportivo Pasto vs America

Domingo

3:15 p.m. Deportivo Cali vs Once Caldas

5:30pm Bucaramanga vs Junior

7:45 p.m. Union Magdalena vs. Envigado

Monday February 6

6:00 p.m. Golden Eagles vs. Deportes Tolima