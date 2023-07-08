Home » “I am so happy to be here in El Salvador”
Jul 08, 2023, 11:27 am

Entrepreneur and owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Rick Harrison, shared a post on social media expressing his excitement at being in the country.

“I am so happy to be here in El Salvador,” he said.

Harrison is in the country to participate in the “History Fests”, an event that will take place this Saturday, July 8, within the framework of the SivarArt development in the Zona Rosa of San Salvador, and that will take place in the Plaza Presidente, in the Zona Rosa, in San Salvador.

During his check-in process at the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, Rick experienced the other side of the negotiations in which he is normally in control.

