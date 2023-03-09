BY: JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN

In the sixth floor apartment of the Atlantis building, located north of Valledupar, Diomedes Díaz breathes pure.

A giant painting with the image of the ‘Board of the Board’ -gift of the painter Adolfo Jácome- and that represents the song ‘My boy‘ adorns the dining room.

Diomedes is also on the wall that accompanies the stairs -in a black and white painting- while holding a glass of wine.

‘Cacique’ is breathed everywhere in Rafael Santos’ apartment./ Joaquín Ramírez.

And before reaching the kitchen, a photograph where Diomedes carries the eldest of his sons reminds the visitor who the ‘chicks daddy.

And precisely it is raphael santoswho today proclaims himself as the “chosen one” to represent that vast legacy who left his father and lead the Díaz dynasty.

in dialogue with THE PYLONSantos does not back down and, on the contrary, assumes the responsibility that he carries on his shoulders of leaving his father’s name high, but also that of Martin Eliashis son, as he himself always called him.

“God has given me a lot of strength to keep going, maybe I am the chosen one to continue leading this beautiful dynasty since I have the essence by which we have grown, you have known me, I have always been nice, kind, loving and respectful. I have been prepared for many years to continue representing my dynasty and keep our legacy current every day.”said the 43-year-old singer-songwriter.

YOUR NEW JOB

To collect the flags of Diomedism and Martinism, Santos worked for 12 months on his new album’I’m still Rafael Santos’ next to the accordion player Jimmy Zambrano, the talented finger player who accompanied Jorge Celedón for more than two decades.

A job that Santos calls “one hundred percent vallenato” composed by 12 previously unreleased songs in which he combines the talent of composition jugglers such as Marciano Martinez and Chiche Maestre with new generations such as Sergio Luis Rodriguez Isaac Calvo and Milciades Cantillo.

This new album also showed the facet of Rafael Santos as composer by recording three songs of his authorship, one of them dedicated to his brother Martín Elías.

Diomedes’ eldest son presented his new album alongside accordion player Jimmy Zambrano./ Joaquín Ramírez.

“I bet, I’m sure I’ll tell you, that the album is listened to by a 5-year-old child and an 80-year-old adult and they will agree that the essence is the same; So the idea is to try to go to the market taking into account the evolution that vallenata music has had -because I evolved- but preserving the same essence and same roots which you know from my dynasty to be able to interpret it and leave it embodied in this project”, pointed out the son of Diomedes.

Santos added:We gave ourselves the task, with Jimmy Zambrano, to be able to do that vallenato from before, obviously bring it to our days, to our evolution, but with respectwithout losing the essence and the roots that we all know we are living from it”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Here you can listen to ‘I’m still Rafael Santos’.

BLOWS THAT LEFT SANTOS ‘STAND BY’

Martín Elías is also in that building in Valledupar. Right on the coffee table a statuette of the ‘Earthquake‘ is in charge of reminding his younger brother who in a short time achieved success but that life took him away at dawn on April 14, 2017three years and three months after the death of his father.

“Those two blows left me ‘stand by’ for a while. ‘What am I doing, Lord?’ I said to God. ‘What do I do where do I go? You took my father from me and you took my son from me.’ Perhaps the Lord Jesus Christ comforted my heart right now, because I believe in him a lot. As Diomedes believed in the Virgin, I believe in Jesus Christ. I know that God has very nice things prepared for me so that I can meet them on the road with Jimmy Zambrano; because I never complained about these two strong pains, I thanked God and said: ‘Blessed be in your glory, you know what you do’. Santos exclaimed as his eyes watered.

Rafael Santos returned with his music after six years of being absent recording studios and stages. Not so in the television studios where he discovered his facet as an actor, getting to work in successful productions such as ‘La selección’ and ‘Rafael Orozco, el ídolo’.

“You have to add, you have to add, acting is another legacy that God gave me through my grandmother, from the Maestres, I didn’t know I had that talent and look, There are already 4 television productions of Canal Caracol, whom I thank very much for having trusted my ability, my essence. What works for me as an actor is that I do things from the heart, I do not consider myself a natural actor because I greatly respect those who prepared for this beautiful career and I admire them, the Lord gave me a gift: that I fall well, like cassava with cheese”, Raphael points out.

The coronavirus pandemic was responsible for postponing his return. Rafael Santos stopped a production that had been advancing, but he continued it with his new running mate in a work that took about a year.

“Previously one made a production in a month and that was running, but today, at least I have matured in the musical and personal part and we see that right now I have this very interesting responsibility that is to represent the legacy and dynasty of my father. That is why I gave myself the task of doing things in God’s time, not in my own despair. We had time to analyze, make demos, share arrangements, look at so many details so that a job comes out of optimal quality”said the heir of the Díaz.

With ‘I’m still Rafael Santos’, ‘Turpial’ gives continuity to a career that started at age 18 together with the accordion player Álvaro López, with whom he recorded three albums between 1998 and 2000.

in 2003 joined the accordion player Iván Zuleta and they recorded ‘The best of my years’ and ‘I give you everything’. He also recorded with Franco Argüelles.

“For me it is a pride to carry the responsibility that I have as my father’s firstborn and, said by himself, to represent his legacy and his dynasty. That is very important to me because this is a family of culture, of nobility, of essence, and that is what Rafael Santos Díaz is: essence.”he pointed out.