I can afford it!The man threw the vehicle into the river and the police notified: the lawyer explained that the forklift driver should be severely punished

One owner directly called a forklift to throw the occupied car into the river when he could not contact the other party because his private parking space was occupied.

Cangshan Branch of Fuzhou Public Security Bureau issued a situation report:

At about 23:00 on November 19, 2022, the Jinshan Police Station of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau received a call from the masses, saying that their vehicles parked in the basement of a community in Cangshan had been thrown into the river, and they immediately launched an investigation. After investigation, the caller Chen Mougen (male, 35 years old, from Fuzhou) occupied the parking space in the basement of Lin Moukai (male, 47 years old, from Fuzhou) at 17:00 on November 18. At about 22:00 on November 19, when Lin Moukai could not contact Chen Mougen, he hired Gong Mouqiang (male, 38 years old, from Sichuan) to drive a forklift to remove Chen Mougen’s vehicle and throw it into the river.

At present, Lin Moukai has been taken criminal coercive measures by the public security organs in accordance with the law, and the forklift driver Gong Mouqiang has arrived at the case, and the case is under further trial.

According to netizens, in a community in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, an owner’s private parking space was occupied by others. The owner of the parking space called to ask the other party to move the car but failed, so he called for a forklift and threw the small car occupying the parking space into a nearby river. The owner of the parking space also said in the video: “I can afford to pay for this broken car.”

This topic has aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens said: “This kind of practice is not legally supported, but morally agrees.”

Some netizens complained: “The forklift driver is also a ruthless person, he dares to take any job.”

Kang Guojun, a lawyer from Fujian Xinshitong Law Firm, said that if the parking space is purchased by the owner, occupying the parking space purchased by others is a violation of the ownership of others. According to Article 236 of the Civil Code, where property rights are violated or may be violated, the obligee may request to eliminate the obstruction or eliminate the danger. The owner, as the owner, can ask him to withdraw from the parking space.

However, if the owner protects his rights improperly, he may also be suspected of deliberately destroying property. According to the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, Article 275 stipulates that if the amount of intentional damage to public or private property is relatively large or there are other serious circumstances, he shall be sentenced to three years. The following fixed-term imprisonment, short-term detention or fine; if the amount is huge or there are other particularly serious circumstances, the sentence is not less than three years but not more than seven years of fixed-term imprisonment. However, whether it is suspected of a crime or not requires further verification by relevant departments.

In this incident, the forklift driver may have been negligent or negligent even though he knew that it would cause serious consequences. The specific circumstances should be determined by the law enforcement department.