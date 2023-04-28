Home » “I come from the plains and with my accordion I face anyone”: child accordion player
News

“I come from the plains and with my accordion I face anyone”: child accordion player

by admin
“I come from the plains and with my accordion I face anyone”: child accordion player

John Emiliano Olmos Prieto He comes from Maní, Casanare department, and is competing for the children’s accordion crown at the Vallenata Legend Festival.

With a score of 4,633 He managed to advance to the second round of the competition, where more than two dozen children from different parts of the country have the same dream: to be kings of the accordion.

Emiliano, as he prefers to be called, took the stage this Thursday with his characteristic hat from the eastern plains and accompanied by Moisés Castilla’s caja, Alex Barros’ guacharaca and singer Lionel Murgas.

INTERPRETATION OF THE FOUR AIR

It began with the walk ‘La mariposa’ by Luis Enrique Martínez, the honoree in this 56th version of the Festival, and continued with the merengue ‘Alcirita’, by the same author.

Then he performed ‘Altos del Rosario’ by Alejandro Durán and for the puyá he played and sang a song he wrote: ‘El gran Emiliano’, where he also expressed the roots he has for his place of origin.

“Here is the great Emiliano and I am from the plains

With my accordion on my chest I face anyone

I play paseo and I play son and the marked merengue

And I play the puya with the basses and

with the whistles”

With the applause of the public, he finished his presentation at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center, north of Valledupar, and hopes to be one of the semifinalists this Friday morning and then move on to the grand finale in the afternoon.

See also  Join Hands to Promote Green and Low-Carbon Development of Energy——A Summary of the 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum_Guangzhou

THE DATA

A llanero, but from the Venezuelan side, named Juan Vicente Torrealba composed two songs that influenced Vallenato music. It’s about ‘Rosa Angelina’, recorded by Colacho Mendoza alone and later with the late ‘Jilguero de América’ Jorge Oñate. The other song is ‘Caminito Verde’ recorded by Alejandro Durán.

You may also like

The secret illegitimate daughter of the rogue king...

The new ministers appointed by Petro begin to...

Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank: The course towards...

Betking League / J21: the irresistible Ouro Agoro...

317 employees were awarded the May 1st Labor...

No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud –...

Shuanghu Bingmao, this panel stock has bright spots,...

Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of...

Grain prices plummet – crop forecasts and high...

Trump vows to “crush” Biden in the upcoming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy