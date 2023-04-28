“I come from the plains and with my accordion I face anyone”: child accordion player

John Emiliano Olmos Prieto He comes from Maní, Casanare department, and is competing for the children’s accordion crown at the Vallenata Legend Festival.

With a score of 4,633 He managed to advance to the second round of the competition, where more than two dozen children from different parts of the country have the same dream: to be kings of the accordion.

Emiliano, as he prefers to be called, took the stage this Thursday with his characteristic hat from the eastern plains and accompanied by Moisés Castilla’s caja, Alex Barros’ guacharaca and singer Lionel Murgas.

#FestivalVallenato 🪗 From the Eastern Plains, Jhon Olmos makes his presentation before the jury in the Acordeonero Infanfil contest of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival. Olmos interpreted the puya of his authorship of ‘El gran Emiliano’. pic.twitter.com/VQlTDR5N6u — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) April 27, 2023

INTERPRETATION OF THE FOUR AIR

It began with the walk ‘La mariposa’ by Luis Enrique Martínez, the honoree in this 56th version of the Festival, and continued with the merengue ‘Alcirita’, by the same author.

Then he performed ‘Altos del Rosario’ by Alejandro Durán and for the puyá he played and sang a song he wrote: ‘El gran Emiliano’, where he also expressed the roots he has for his place of origin.

“Here is the great Emiliano and I am from the plains

With my accordion on my chest I face anyone

I play paseo and I play son and the marked merengue

And I play the puya with the basses and

with the whistles”…

With the applause of the public, he finished his presentation at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center, north of Valledupar, and hopes to be one of the semifinalists this Friday morning and then move on to the grand finale in the afternoon.

THE DATA

A llanero, but from the Venezuelan side, named Juan Vicente Torrealba composed two songs that influenced Vallenato music. It’s about ‘Rosa Angelina’, recorded by Colacho Mendoza alone and later with the late ‘Jilguero de América’ Jorge Oñate. The other song is ‘Caminito Verde’ recorded by Alejandro Durán.