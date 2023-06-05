Home » “I dedicate this achievement to the people of Risaraldenses”: Sharick Salguero
by admin
Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda has an important group of athletes who are the stars of the new generation of projection talents and one of them is Sharick Salguero from BMX, who, despite his young age, continues to achieve important results at a national and even international level.

national champion

This is how the athlete from Risaraldense who belongs to the Challenger category

12 years old ladies, she became champion of the Seventh Valid of the BMX National Cup, held in the city of Valledupar.

with special dedication

From Vallenato territory, Sharick sent a special dedication after his gold medal. «I was champion of the seventh valid of the National Cup. I dedicate this achievement to all Risaraldenses and send a special greeting to the cycling league, the Department of Sports and the Government for their support.

Given:

Risaralda has a payroll of nine athletes present in Valledupar.

