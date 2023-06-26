I do not accept that ARENA and FMLN “are dead”

Given the lack of popular support from the ARENA and FMLN parties, the former ambassador of El Salvador to the United States during the governments of the leftist party, Rubén Zamora, is confident that these political instruments can reappear again.

“I do not accept that they are already dead (Arena and the FMLN). They are well beaten. What they need is a change. The crisis is real and what every crisis does to us is either you sink or rise again,” said the former ambassador.

#Dialogue21 | “I do not accept that they are already dead (Arena and the FMLN). They are well beaten. What they need is a change. The crisis is real and what every crisis does to us is either you sink or rise again”: political analyst, Rubén Zamora. pic.twitter.com/qfDww0IqcK — Dialogue (@dialogue21) June 26, 2023

On the other hand, Zamora once again urged “civil society” to unify efforts to defeat President Nayib Bukele in the upcoming elections.

“Either something from civil society gets together to be able to make proposals to the political parties, or this is going to be a disaster,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out: “Many people have told me ‘this is over’ […] We were trying to manage the unification of civil society organizations.”

