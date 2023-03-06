The Minister of the Interior refers to the mention made in a conversation by Nicolás Petro, about “10 places” that Prada had given him.

Interior Minister Alfonso Prada spoke for the first time about the conversation that was revealed in the last few hours in which Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, told his ex-wife Day Vásquez that Minister Prada had given him ” 10 slots”.

The senior official maintained that he met Nicolás Petro in the presidential campaign, since at that time he was the coordinator in the department of Atlántico.

Faced with the chats that were revealed in the last few hours, he assured that he has never received a resume from the president’s son.

“I have met with him twice, fundamentally last year I had two meetings with him, he has never given me a resume to name a person, we have never talked about quotas at all because in my language the word quotas does not exist. in the Ministry. I do not give quotas. In such a way that it is a completely foreign word to a conversation and it would be necessary to see in the framework of that private conversation what they were referring to and what exactly they meant, ‘I don’t know if when it says Prada gave me 10 slots it refers to what’ Minister Prada said.

He also argued that in February, at the end of a council of ministers, President Gustavo Petro asked them to be very strict with his family, that no influence peddling will be accepted.

“February 2, once a Council of Ministers ended, that date is very important for the future, because that same day the president, after the Council of Ministers, gave us a strict order to the ministers of State, to all the members of the cabinet, that we behave doubly strict with his family, that we precisely do not accept any type of influence peddling or any type of intermediation in matters that have to do with the execution of National Government affairs”

Zonacero

Related