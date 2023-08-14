I don’t need the support of Abbey

As a result of the scandal over her meeting with Juan Carlos Abadía -a year and a half ago-, candidate Diana Rojas issued a statement in which she assured that the accusations made by the former governor “are false”…

While Abadía assures that in the meeting Rojas asked her for support for his candidacy for mayor of Cali, she insists that she never asked for an appointment or sought his political support.

“In February 2022, when I was still a Cali councilor, Mr. Abadía called Maurice Armitage and asked him for an urgent meeting to discuss an alleged plan against my life that was underway due to my allegations of corruption in Emcali. I attended the appointment to address this specific issue and there I discovered that Abadía was not looking for anything other than for me to stop my public denunciations against corruption,” said the candidate.

“Since I did not remain silent and continued in my fight against politicking and corruption, evils of which Abadía is perhaps the greatest representative of those who have plundered Cali and the region, the today accused ex-governor of Valle denounced me on November 25, 2022 for libel and slander before the 15th Civil Court of the Cali Circuit, an office that ruled in my favor on February 13, 2023, stating that nothing I have denounced constitutes slander or libel,” added Rojas.

The mayoral candidate maintains that the ex-governor’s statements are part of a strategy to muddy his name.

“It is evident that this man seeks to affect my campaign less than three months before the elections, just when the political class sees that I am the only candidate who is growing in the polls,” said Rojas.

“I reiterate that I have not sought, nor do I want, nor do I need the support of Abadía,” added the candidate for mayor of Cali.

However, Juan Carlos Abadía -in statements to Semana magazine- maintained that it is Diana Rojas who makes politics by discrediting others.

At the moment this is a matter of one word against another…

