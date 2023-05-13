Home » “I don’t see a Ukrainian offensive, but a disbandment of Russia’s forces”
“I don’t see a Ukrainian offensive, but a disbandment of Russia’s forces”

“I don’t see a Ukrainian offensive, but a disbandment of Russia’s forces”

Rome, May 13. – (beraking latest news) – “I still don’t see this offensive by the Ukrainian forces, on the other hand there is too much talk about it and military operations are based on various principles, one of which is surprise. What I observe instead is a disbandment by the Russian forces, confirmed also from the statements and videos of Prighozin, who curses those who are fleeing and leaves Wagner’s forces alone to fight”. General Vincenzo Camporini, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense told beraking latest news.

“So it is not a question of a massive action by Kiev, but of a weakening of the Russian defensive lines and a low morale of the same troops who do not offer resistance, and which is thus exploited by the Ukrainian forces”, underlined Camporini.

“It is very significant that the Ukrainian president Zelensky has come to Rome, it is an absolute first”, the general then stated, expressing the hope that “from the meeting with the Pope something could be born in terms of diplomatic approaches to try to resolve the situation, seek a solution to the conflict through dialogue”.

“A dialogue that cannot disregard territorial integrity which must remain not only for a matter of justice – adds Camporini – but must pass that the use of force is not acceptable, aggression by a country is not acceptable”.

