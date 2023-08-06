I don’t think this reform will improve the health system: Gaviria

IN THE MIDDLE From skepticism with the current political panorama of the country, former minister Alejandro Gaviria, explained to EL NUEVO SIGLO his concerns regarding the reform of the health system, the entry of new reforms and the dangers that concern the country with the current crisis that It can hurt the economy.

THE NEW CENTURY: What do you think about the health reform?

ALEJANDRO GAVIRIA: With the health reform, what I would like to see is a clear signal from the government that it is willing to reach agreements, to have a serious discussion about the health system. I haven’t seen a sign in that sense yet. So it seems to me very difficult for the health reform, as it is currently conceived and as it was approved in the Seventh House Commission, to be approved this legislature.

ENS: What points concern you about the health reform?

AG: The general point that worries me the most is the lack of clarity about the insurance system, as there is a lack of clarity about the functions of the EPS and the destruction of the capacities of the health system on one side. And all the issues that have to do with the financial problems of the system that are not unique to the Colombian system and that are in all the other systems, how would the EPS be with the reform proposed by the government.

With the reform proposed by the Government, in my opinion, there is still a lot of ambiguity about the role of the EPS, which play the role of administrators, they do not manage risk. There is a system built without EPS and they put them on top of that system, without a clear vision of the future of the system.

The money

ENS: Are they going to turn the Adres into a super-powered entity?

AG: It would assume some capacities, for example, in the audit of accounts and in the general coordination of the system that it cannot do, that is, without a concurrent audit. Without technical health risk management, the Colombian health system will be unsustainable very quickly and in my opinion, the ADRES does not have that capacity and there does not seem to be a clear strategy for these capacities to be transferred in a more or less clear time horizon. . I have been repetitive on this issue, perhaps more than necessary, I do not believe that this reform is going to improve the health system, quite the contrary, it could make it worse and could very quickly lead to unsustainability.

ENS: Would there be risks of corruption due to lack of controls?

AG: I believe that the risks of corruption would increase with this reform, due to the lack of control, the destruction of existing capacities and the very lack of definition of the role of the different agents in the system. It is difficult to make a prediction, but in my opinion the vulnerability to corruption is greater with the system that the government proposes.

Without agreement

ENS: With the arrival of Guillermo Jaramillo to the Ministry, have the doors of concertation been opened?

AG: I think the tone has changed a bit, there is a less aggressive tone. There’s a more industry-friendly tone, but I think the substance at the bottom hasn’t changed much. I repeat, there is no clear sign of wanting to reach an agreement or want to reach a reform to concentrate not only with the political class and the political parties in Congress, but also with the different agents of the system. A few days ago they held a public hearing and the patient associations again complained that they were excluded, so little seems to have changed in this regard.

ENS: Has the government forgotten about another agenda, patient care, for dedicating itself to the issue of health reform?

AG: I said it with a figure that I used when I was a minister, that making laws is important, but working from time to time is also important. One understands that the reform is important for the government, but the administration of the system is essential. So, I think that there are specific concerns on some particular issues. I will give just one example: vaccination rates are falling in Colombia for children and minors, and on the subject of Covid-19 they are also falling a bit, but I think that is more explicable.

ENS: How do you see this moment for the process of various reforms?

AG: The first thing I would like to say is that on the issue of general governance beyond health reform, I see a lot of uncertainty right now and a kind of paralysis between July 20, when the president gave the inauguration speech of the Congress when it spoke of a national agreement and now nothing has happened, the Government has not given any sign that it wants to revive the coalition, there is still no agenda to be defined. I see many doubts about the reform agenda in general in this semester, a complex semester where we have territorial elections and where we have the legitimacy of the government in question, due to this week’s scandal.

The education

ENS: At the same time that the health reform is being discussed, the Government announces an education reform. How do you observe this?

AG: There are two reforms to education, a reform to Law 30. I’m just studying them, I don’t want to give a definitive opinion yet. I see that there are similar concerns from some of the agents and rectors of private universities, especially in relation to the mixed system of higher education. But I’m hardly going to look at them this weekend carefully. The two articles of these reforms.

ENS: Do you think there is an atmosphere in Congress for these reforms to be processed in this period when there are coalition problems?

AG: A reform to Law 30 of the year 1992 is poorly coordinated in financial aspects. A much more general reform could have atmosphere, but it is very, very difficult. So, I think that there are doubts about governability and the other reform of the statutory law is much more complex and so I don’t think it will be approved. In addition, it has to be approved in a single legislature.

The elections

ENS: It is said that, in the regional elections, the country would turn a little to the right, what is your opinion?

AG: I find it more interesting and what we are going to see is that the traditional political parties and the traditional political forces are going to prevail again.

ENS: How to overcome the crisis in the face of the president’s son’s statements about the inflow of money into the campaign?

AG: How to overcome it? It is very difficult. What I can say about it is that I have concerns about institutional and political stability. I said the economy was fine, but if this deepens it could have an effect on the economy. We must not forget that the governance crisis of the 1990s led to the deepest economic crisis in Colombia and an acceleration of the conflict, that is what we have to avoid. Basically all the democratic forces have to prevent this political crisis from translating over time into an economic crisis and the acceleration of the problems of the conflict in Colombia.

the year of government

ENS: The government is about to celebrate a year, do you think a change of ministers is coming?

AG: I see the following. Doing a quick balance on the macroeconomic issue. I believe that things in the country are going well and we have to accept them that way. The latest employment figures, for example, are good in some of the sectoral issues, there is much more concern, housing infrastructure, public services, hydrocarbons, health and education are not bad. But there are concerns with the reforms and that is where the government of President Petro has to be much more applied. There are two issues that I think are the fundamental issues and that will define the future of the government, one is the political issue and basically the failure of the government coalition and the other is the security issue where there are still many doubts about the results . And the ethics of peace.

