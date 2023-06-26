“I had faith that God would bring me home”: rancher Jesús Quintero

After remaining eleven days in captivity, the rancher and farmer Jesús del Carmen Quintero Navarro, 70, was released this Monday morning, in the village of La Mata, municipality of Pelaya, south of Cesar.

According to the testimony of the older adult, after being released, he went to the house of some relatives in La Mata, from where he notified the relatives and authorities. “Thank God that I am now with my family, I always trusted God, in prayers. They were difficult days, however, I feel in good health, God gave me a lot of strength, I felt his presence, I had faith that he would bring me home.

‘Churo Ballena’, as they affectionately call him, assured that he never knew where they took him, even yesterday they called him first thing in the morning, they bandaged him and put them in a truck, when traveling a journey he was abandoned, he walked and when he identified that it was La Mata I look for help. “Thank you all for keeping an eye on my release, for the prayer chains, I am happy to be back with my family,” he assured from his place of residence.

Regarding the treatment during the days in captivity, Quintero Navarro assured that the people who had him never told him anything, he even did not know the armed group that kidnapped him. “I only heard planes, I didn’t see anything because they had me locked up.”

When asked about the payment of any reward by the family, he said that there were no agreements, they simply released him, an action that he presumes was the pressure that the public force has been exerting in the south of Cesar, in the face of the wave of kidnappings and criminal acts.

As will be recalled, Navarro Quintero was kidnapped on June 16 at the farm he owned, located in the village of Caño Sucio, Pelaya jurisdiction, where he was loaded into his own truck, which was later abandoned.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, stated that in the next few hours a security council would be held to analyze the strategies and strengthen the shock plan that is being implemented in the municipality of Pelaya, given the recent criminal acts.

He reiterated that the reward of up to 50 million pesos is maintained for the release of the merchant Maira Beltrán Quintero, 43, who has been in captivity since June 15. This female was kidnapped when she was doing sports activities with her husband and her friends on the road that connects the municipality of Pelaya with the corregimiento of Costilla.

Also in Cesar are Amalia Arroyo Arrieta, 56, who was kidnapped in the municipality of Tamalameque last March, and Sanín Mena, 87, who was taken away on May 29, among the districts of Los Ángeles and Montecitos in the municipality of Río de Oro, Cesar.

