Lucio Mauro Filho, artistic name Lucio Mauro Araújo Barbalho, is an actor, comedian, director, screenwriter and announcer born in Rio de Janeiro, on June 18,

Lucio, son of the renowned actor Lucio Mauro, began his artistic career in the theater and made his television debut in 1994, in the telenovela The trip. He made the humorous program Whole bitch during 4 years. In 2003, she played Beto / Doña Gertrudes in Weaker Sexfollowed by the series Hot plate. Lucio also joined the cast of the new version of the series Professor Raimundo’s Schoolin which he played Aldemar Vigário, previously played by his father.

In cinema he made several films, including Xuxa Abracadabra, Opera do Malandro, Basic Sanitation, Very Calm At This Time y Elis.

About his character he said “Mário, he is the editor-in-chief of Prado Montero, he is also a poet. He is a poet who didn’t make it… In fact, I don’t think he has that characteristic, that vanity of being a name. He is more resigned in that sense. I think this is due to the fact that he has worked there for many years. And he continues: “He was absorbed by the company very young, because he was a friend of Nana (Fabiula Nascimento) from childhood and adolescence. It is that childhood sweetheart that becomes a family friend…”

The character of Lucio Mauro Filho, gives humor to Mario in lucky to liveespecially in the encounters with Naná’s husband, the villain Diogo (Armando Babaioff).

«Working with Fabiula Nascimento is fabulous. In the plot it is my love of adolescence and my friend in real life.

On playing this role in lucky to live He also commented: “…it opens up a special fan for me, because I am both a veteran and a new one (in the world of soap operas). Feedback from the audience is welcome. There are many people who wanted to see me like this. I can play villain, crazy, good guy. I have an infinite possibility of characters. People are still curious to see me because, in the world of soap operas, I am new.”

In theater, Lucio Mauro was part of the new production of 5x Comedyand participated in the shows Lisbela and the PrisonerO Mágico de Oz, among others, in addition to producing, directing and acting in the play Lucio 80-30, along with his father, actor Lucio Mauro. In 2012 he received the Zilka Sallaberry Award for best direction for the show. A Piece I Like.

Lucio Mauro Filho was distinguished in November of this year by ANCEC – National Agency for Culture, Entrepreneurship and Communication with the National Reference Cross, an honor given to those who have contributed to Brazilian arts in recent years.

