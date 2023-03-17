By ELSY MANZANARES

Opening new paths of inner life through symbols is perhaps a stubborn struggle with reality that remains kidnapped in the imaginary. The symbol is, like the word, a literary figure, only abstract and silent, also more difficult to unravel, both elements inhabit the work of the master Luis Alberto Hernández, dialoguing from the non-local consciousness ―that which belongs to the universe. ― and giving a magisterial space to the spirituality that fills it.

Conversing with Luis Alberto Hernández is entering his path of humility, it is knowing that for him painting is a meditation in movement, it is praying, but when the intrinsic value of prayer has been understood, always open to listening to those secret voices that guide him and they take him to his inner battles, there where the pain harbors.

Symbolism in art imposes creativity, imagination, suffering and intuition. What do you listen to in that deep silence of your symbols?

«In the symbolic spheres that constitute my artistic practice, the mystery of a transcendent power that is beyond any sensible perception throbs. I have been working with a web of symbols of great evocative power that can mobilize our inner, psychological and spiritual world. Thanks to the intuitive awareness of the role they play in our inner life, and their consonance with our emotions, all this symbolism of the work allows us to listen to that whisper of the eternal that collects us in ourselves, that we intuit as a real force, as a mysterious power that transcends human nature.”

The work of Luis Alberto Hernández seems to evoke religious symbols, which is why many religions feel identified in his work, however, he tells us that «his work tries to be an image of something that transcends the level of its forms; that is why this obsessive aspiration to reconnect my work with forgotten numinous contents. From this attitude towards the mystery are derived feelings of veneration ―the artist tells us―, enchantment and humility before reality.

»As Leonardo Boff has said, «this is not only the privilege of some blessed ones, but it is a dimension of human life to which everyone has access when they descend to a deeper level of themselves; when they grasp the other side of things and when they become sensitive to the other and to the great complexity and harmony of the universe”.

»This is the spiritual way that is perceived in my work; a kind of visual philosophy that raises the problem of the intuition of the Sacred. In the framework of its meaning, each symbol contains a spiritual potential, since it transcends the human dimension and suggests a certain way of dealing with the divine, but does not seek to promote one or another form of religion. It is about questioning the fundamental doubt that runs through our lives, the same one that has constituted the perennial experience of the human being in his need to understand the enormous, the supreme.

His work is connected to spirituality, from that sensible, philosophical, silent, contemplative world, with a reality created by him that is nothing more than a whole revealing universe of abstract thought that is translated both in the texts, or rather, the isolated letters, as in the golden backgrounds stained ―sometimes― by colors that wander in his work, in his symbols they leave the viewer in constant reflection.

How do you build an atmosphere to immerse yourself in that strange, different, silent world…?

In my case, the realization of the work requires the creation of an atmosphere conducive to the transit towards that unspeakable zone where the work germinates. Immersed in this ritual situation, emotion can lead me to perceive the influence of a serene glow, a fascination that collects the soul; these experiences emerge due to intuition, which opens you to extraordinary perceptions; Other times it can happen due to the intensity of the dedication at the moment of forging the work, a kind of mystical ecstasy capable of arousing spiritual tension at the moment of creation, where there is a break with the usual perception of time. Perceiving that timeless state in which the work takes place supposes the glimpse of a consciousness of unity with the Totality to which we belong. At least that’s how I like to imagine it.

In Luis Alberto Hernández an empire of emotions beats that he translates through his symbols, creating or listening to them from a non-local intelligent consciousness, as the neuroscientist Manuel Sanz Segarra pointed out when he talks about creativity. “The more spiritual the person is and the more aware he is of his non-local awareness, the more intuitive he is.”

Do you think that the world is heading towards a rupture of that paradigm that is reason, or do you see it more as the amalgamation of reason-virtue-calm-emotion-spirituality?

More than a rupture, I would speak of a rearrangement. The answers that current reality proposes place us all at the center of a divided world in which the dazzling display, increasingly complex and powerful of technology, produces feelings in us divided between enthusiasm and concern. However, this time of dizziness seems to announce that the most decisive transformations in the life of society will produce the greatest revolution in history is yet to come. In the midst of this panorama, it is worth asking: what role will religions have to play in rebuilding the search for meaning in the cultural situation in which we live? The inner path leads to the great dimension of human existence, each being needs to evoke elements of a spiritual nature, capture elements of the high order, and each one will find a way to connect with that superior energy, regardless of the field they choose.

Is there calm, torment or reflection in your creative experience?

Making a work of art is for me a unique and unrepeatable experience. For this, calm, or inner turmoil, is essential, which gives the work the impulse that gives it life; It is the necessary condition to undertake the challenge of delving into that other reality, that is, going from the ordinary state of perception to that of an artistic situation: that moment in which revelation can occur; that moment in which, as in a state of grace, your being attends the maximum point of its freedom, submerged in its own Nothingness, in communion with the essential. Your being opting for the needs of the soul; allowing myself to be carried away by the rhythm of the heart, with all the risks that this decision implies, by then, fearfully, crossing that silent abyss that claims me, guided by a powerful force over which I have no will. It is like this, with stitches of intuition, with fears, devotion and innocence as the work begins to be interwoven. And here there is no choice but to reflect your human and spiritual trajectory in what you do. Then fatigue and depression will reappear.

Luis Alberto Hernández inhabits those trembling and uncertain spaces where melancholy, pain and disagreement provide the space to dialogue with his work, with his golden canvas and his letters in perfect conceptual disorder turned into metaphors that speak to everyone and no one, those words that try to capture the relationship between man and the sacred, in that infinity. subject enshrined in his book of originswhich rests in the collection of the Alexandria Library in Egypt.

In the interview the words calm, sacred, pain, humility and suffering took the baton and the common thread, why?

Because I know that the purpose of suffering in my creative process must be its own transcendence and not its glorification; That is why I strive to interpret it, to know its deep meaning, to penetrate it and transcend it.

