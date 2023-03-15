Former President Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Centro Democrático political party, expressed his concern about the deterioration of Democratic Security.

Uribe assures that this government program served all political tendencies, allowing citizens to travel the country with peace of mind.

However, the former president warns that Democratic Security has suffered a serious deterioration in recent years, due to the growth of drug trafficking and the refusal for the Public Force to act. Uribe believes that this situation could cause the little that remains of Democratic Security to collapse.

In his message, Uribe also reflects on his political ideology, indicating that he does not consider himself to be on the right or the left, but rather believes in values ​​such as Democratic Security, investment within everyone’s reach, social cohesion, the Reduced Bureaucratic State , the Expanded Social State, participatory pluralism, the independence of institutions, the fraternal economy as opposed to class hatred, and family values.

Uribe’s statement has generated various reactions in networks.