Home News “I have not been of the right or of the left”: Uribe
News

“I have not been of the right or of the left”: Uribe

by admin
“I have not been of the right or of the left”: Uribe

Former President Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Centro Democrático political party, expressed his concern about the deterioration of Democratic Security.

Uribe assures that this government program served all political tendencies, allowing citizens to travel the country with peace of mind.

However, the former president warns that Democratic Security has suffered a serious deterioration in recent years, due to the growth of drug trafficking and the refusal for the Public Force to act. Uribe believes that this situation could cause the little that remains of Democratic Security to collapse.

In his message, Uribe also reflects on his political ideology, indicating that he does not consider himself to be on the right or the left, but rather believes in values ​​such as Democratic Security, investment within everyone’s reach, social cohesion, the Reduced Bureaucratic State , the Expanded Social State, participatory pluralism, the independence of institutions, the fraternal economy as opposed to class hatred, and family values.

Uribe’s statement has generated various reactions in networks.

See also  Clinton spokesperson, she is better, infection not linked to Covid

You may also like

Ansbach | Three injured in accident

Kaohsiung is surprised to see an increase in...

The Miraculous dreams big!

Current reports from BR24 at a glance

Footage shows the moment a US plane leaked...

Mayor socialized online credit benefits program

DAX slips below 15,000 points: Between bank shock...

Al-Burhan from Al-Markhiyat: We will have a striking...

Murder of Luise: suspected children no longer with...

A worker in his 50s at a construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy