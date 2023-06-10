Home » “I have not done well in politics because I always mention complexity”: Alejandro Gaviria
“I have not done well in politics because I always mention complexity”: Alejandro Gaviria

The former Minister of Education Alejandro Gaviria exhibited parts of his work ‘I don’t expect to make that trip’ at the Valledupar Book Fair (Felva), this Friday night, from where he analyzed the relationship between ‘madness’ and politics.

In our continent there is also the madness of politics, it happens when fanaticism and power come together…”, Gaviria expressed after making a description of Europe at war.

That combination would impede respect for those who think differently. “Liberal tolerance is the basis of any decent society.Gaviria countered.

During the conversation in which the communications strategist María Angélica Pumarejo participated, the former presidential candidate also spoke about his public life.

“It hasn’t gone well for me in politics because I always want to mention and highlight complexity,” he said in a calm tone.

