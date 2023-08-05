“I hope one day I can talk to him and forgive us”: Petro to his son

In an emotional message, President Gustavo Petro referred to the situation of his son Nicolás and reiterated his position regarding the allegations of illegal financing during his presidential campaign.

The president expressed that what happened to his son is “terrible and very unfortunate” for him, and that he hopes that one day they can talk and forgive each other. In addition, he reiterated that as president he will not put pressure on the courts in the case of his son and that he will fully respect the decisions of the judicial officers involved in the process.

Regarding the accusations of illegal financing in his campaign, President Petro affirmed that he did not receive money of an illegal nature. According to his statements, he found out about the facts through a meeting with Nicolás’s ex-wife, which took place in her office a few months ago, when he requested to investigate her own son.

What happened to my son is terrible and very unfortunate for me.

Hopefully one day I can talk to him and forgive us.

As I said before, as president I will not put pressure on justice in your case, the judicial officials who intervene in your process will be respected by me.

The president also expressed his hope that his son’s relationship with his new partner will give birth to a grandson who can meet his father in freedom. Likewise, he expressed that this difficult experience has been an opportunity to learn and grow as a human being, not only for him but for all his children, including Nicolás.

“Even in the most terrible things, you learn that all my sons and daughters, including Nicolás and myself, can with this harsh experience be better human beings,” said Petro.

In relation to the judicial case of Nicolás Petro and his ex-partner, Day Vásquez, a judge decided to impose a non-custodial measure. The Prosecutor’s Office highlighted the collaboration that both have provided in an investigation that could have serious implications.

The statements by President Gustavo Petro have generated diverse reactions in public opinion, with some showing solidarity towards his family situation and others demanding transparency and clarification of the allegations of illegal financing in his campaign.

