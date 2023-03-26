Within the framework of the celebration of ‘Earth Hour‘ which is carried out annually in several countries, millions of people in the world ‘will be left without light’ on the night of this Saturday March 25.

This initiative is led by the World Wide Fund for Nature or WWF (World Wildlife Fund) and comprises more than 190 countries that since 16 years They perform this act to protect nature.

In Colombia, this moment will begin from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.. In this sense, the headquarters of the Government and other entities will join this symbolic act confirming the commitment of the country with the environment.

WHY IS IT DONE?

This initiative born in 2007 when in Sydney, Australia, citizens made a point of doing something about climate change by turning off all lights in buildings for at least an hour.

Since then ‘Earth Hour’ has brought together different countries that year after year, the last Saturday of Marchratify the protection and care of the environmentfocusing on problems such as climate change.