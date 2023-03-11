Through an Instagram video it was learned that the first time Karol G was on stage was at the Star Showprogram directed by the presenter Jorge Barón.

“We advance with this concert, the 208 of this tour that we advance throughout the Colombian territory. We immediately called Karol G on stage, a young singer from Antioquia that today makes its debut on Colombian television. Karol, welcome to the municipality of Sogamoso”, expressed the presenter.

Given this, the artist, a native of Medellín, pointed out: “Thank you very much Don Jorge, I really feel very happy to be here. had the opportunity to sing in various parts but not in such an extremely large audience. Thank you very much for inviting me here, to the Show of the Stars”.

Thus, before an immense audience, the young singer made her debutin which he had some dancers.

That ‘good luck kick’ helped her to establish herself today as one of the most outstanding Colombian artists. In fact, recently released an album, in which he included a song with Shakira. This production kept it, for several days, in the top 3 of the most played on all digital platforms.