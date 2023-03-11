Home News I knew it? This was the first time that Karol G sang on stage
News

I knew it? This was the first time that Karol G sang on stage

by admin
I knew it? This was the first time that Karol G sang on stage

Through an Instagram video it was learned that the first time Karol G was on stage was at the Star Showprogram directed by the presenter Jorge Barón.

We advance with this concert, the 208 of this tour that we advance throughout the Colombian territory. We immediately called Karol G on stage, a young singer from Antioquia that today makes its debut on Colombian television. Karol, welcome to the municipality of Sogamoso”, expressed the presenter.

Given this, the artist, a native of Medellín, pointed out: “Thank you very much Don Jorge, I really feel very happy to be here. had the opportunity to sing in various parts but not in such an extremely large audience. Thank you very much for inviting me here, to the Show of the Stars”.

Thus, before an immense audience, the young singer made her debutin which he had some dancers.

That ‘good luck kick’ helped her to establish herself today as one of the most outstanding Colombian artists. In fact, recently released an album, in which he included a song with Shakira. This production kept it, for several days, in the top 3 of the most played on all digital platforms.

See also  Alemagna state road closed due to an accident in Zuel

You may also like

“The End Documentary”… Why did Hariri resign as...

Boric maintains that he will insist on his...

Bolivia and Colombia call for end to ban...

The authorities prevent Al-Bashir from the funeral of...

Beautiful luminous waves on the beaches of Bahía...

A voice for the people of Iran

Teo Yoo, living together with wife Nikki Lee...

The Botanical Garden of Boyacá reopens its doors...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Strong DAX defies DJI weakness

Mounib calls on Moroccans to “resist fear” and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy