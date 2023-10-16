“I know that when I come, I wet my jersey” says Fo-doh Laba – Football in Togo

The Togolese international Fodoh Laba spoke on Saturday October 14, 2023 on Radio Sport. He notably looked back on his performances in the selection and his future with the hawks.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

the criticism he has been facing for a while regarding his performances in the national team has in no way affected his morale ”Sometimes the result does not follow but personally, I am proud of myself because my conscience does not bother me. I know that when I come, I wet my jersey. I give the best of myself. If sometimes it doesn’t work, I’m proud that I don’t cheat. There you go, we try to keep our heads high. “suggested the former striker of Renaissance Sportive de Berkane.

Absent from the last two hawk gatherings, Fodoh Laba remains evasive on the reasons : “Whatever happens, with us or without us, Togolese football will move forward. I’m going to give some advice to my younger brothers: it’s to be mentally strong because we’re going through a bit of a difficult time.”, he added.

Laba Fodoh with the Eperviers during the CAN 2023 Qualifiers, two goals in four matches played

Share this: Facebook

X

