Home » “I know that when I come, I wet my jersey” says Fo-doh Laba – Football in Togo
News

“I know that when I come, I wet my jersey” says Fo-doh Laba – Football in Togo

by admin
“I know that when I come, I wet my jersey” says Fo-doh Laba – Football in Togo

The Togolese international Fodoh Laba spoke on Saturday October 14, 2023 on Radio Sport. He notably looked back on his performances in the selection and his future with the hawks.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

the criticism he has been facing for a while regarding his performances in the national team has in no way affected his morale ”Sometimes the result does not follow but personally, I am proud of myself because my conscience does not bother me. I know that when I come, I wet my jersey. I give the best of myself. If sometimes it doesn’t work, I’m proud that I don’t cheat. There you go, we try to keep our heads high. “suggested the former striker of Renaissance Sportive de Berkane.

Absent from the last two hawk gatherings, Fodoh Laba remains evasive on the reasons : “Whatever happens, with us or without us, Togolese football will move forward. I’m going to give some advice to my younger brothers: it’s to be mentally strong because we’re going through a bit of a difficult time.”, he added.

Laba Fodoh with the Eperviers during the CAN 2023 Qualifiers, two goals in four matches played

See also  Butembo: a policeman killed during an armed attack in the voter registration center

You may also like

Connecting Americans and Beneficiary Nationals: Welcome Connect Offers...

Popayán retired the first horses that will now...

Vice President Han Zheng Meets Former British Prime...

Prestigious international award for materials researchers from Chemnitz...

Océan Fc wins the Trophy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Social Security Administration Begins January Pension Payments for...

Five individuals accused of kidnapping for ransom in...

Inner Mongolia’s Ambitious Goals for High-Quality Development and...

Football World Cup 2030 on 3 continents

Innovative ways to fight Facebook restrictions.. Do they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy