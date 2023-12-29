“I left Cuba flying in an old glider with patches and seams that were coming off.”

Cuban migrant arrives in Florida on makeshift glider after daring journey across the Straits

Ismael Hernández Chirino, a 29-year-old Cuban migrant, arrived in Florida after a perilous flight across the Straits of Florida in a makeshift glider not designed for long journeys. Ismael and his colleague made the daring escape from Cuba, navigating the treacherous waters and finally spotting land after almost two hours of flight.

The glider, which Ismael had used in his previous job with the maritime mission of the Cuban border guard troops, was repurposed for the journey to the United States. Ismael’s love for aviation had led him to become a part of the pilot team for a new program that aimed to promote tourism through the use of motorized hang gliders.

The journey was prompted by the economic and energy crisis facing Cuba, which threatened their livelihoods and pushed them to take the risk of the dangerous flight to the United States. Ismael and his colleague arrived in Key West, the southernmost point of the continental US, on March 25, 2023, before landing the glider at Key West International Airport.

The daring escape did not go unnoticed, with the Aviation Club issuing a statement classifying the action as a “clear violation of Cuban airspace” and a “theft”. Ismael and his colleague were placed under the custody of US immigration authorities and had to spend 6 months in an immigration detention center.

Now in Florida with some of his family, Ismael is waiting for paperwork to be resolved so he can start working. He continues to hold onto his dream of working in the aviation sector, hoping to recreate the feeling of freedom and possibility he experienced during his daring journey.

Ismael’s story is just one of the many stories of Cuban migrants making the perilous journey to the United States in search of a better future. With over 425,000 Cubans arriving in the US between 2022 and 2023, the current wave of Cuban migration is greater than that experienced in the 90s, during the so-called “rafters crisis”.

Ismael’s resilience and determination to pursue his dreams despite the risks he faced is a testament to the drive and courage of migrants seeking a better life. As he continues to look to the skies for opportunities in the aviation sector, he remains hopeful for what the future holds in his new home in Florida.

