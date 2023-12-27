“I live with my mother-in-law’s boyfriend”… Ahn Jung-hwan, ‘shocked’ by Italian culture :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Channel A’s ‘Family Beyond the Line’, which airs at 9:30 pm on the 29th, will reveal the daily lives of Italy’s ‘Sunnum Fam’ Park Chorong and Christian, American international couple Kim Ha-eun and Gage, and Indonesian Balinese family Lee Ji-yeon, Nanang and Moana. (Photo = Provided by Channel A) 2023.12.27. photo@newsis.com *Resale and database prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Reporter Lee Kang-san = Soccer player-turned-broadcaster Ahn Jung-hwan reveals his ‘Confucian dad’ side in the love story of an Italian couple.

Channel A’s ‘Family Beyond the Line’, which airs at 9:30 pm on the 29th, will reveal the daily lives of Italy’s ‘Sunnum Fam’ Park Chorong and Christian, American international couple Kim Ha-eun and Gage, and Indonesian Balinese family Lee Ji-yeon, Nanang and Moana. Guests on this day include Italian broadcaster Christina, Australian broadcaster Sam Hammington, and American broadcaster Maria.

First on this day, Italian international couple Park Chorong and Christian appeared singing the Korean vocal song ‘On a Wonderful Day in October’. Regarding how she met opera singer Christian, Park Chorong said, “She came to Italy to study vocal music, and we met by chance when we went to see a friend’s concert, and we have now been married for two years.”

The cast, including Ahn Jung-hwan’s wife Lee Hye-won, unanimously said, “Studying abroad is this dangerous.” In particular, Ahn Jung-hwan scolded her, saying, “I sent you abroad to study, but all you do is date,” revealing the strictness of her ‘K-dad’.

Next, Park Cho-rong and Christian couple introduced the family that caused ‘pupil earthquakes’. Christian introduced his mother and his mother’s ‘boyfriend’.

Park Chorong made Ahn Jung-hwan’s mouth fall open when he said, “My wife and I moved into the house where my mother-in-law and her boyfriend lived, and our family of four has been living together for three years.” Lee Hye-won, who heard this, asked an odd question, “Are you saying you have a father and a boyfriend at home?”

In addition, the family showed off their daily life by having lunch in Trippani, Sicily, known as ‘Italy’s Jeju Island’, and then riding a scooter around the medieval city of Erice.

Afterwards, they returned home and had a ‘pizza battle’ that put the pride of Christian and his mother’s boyfriend on the line. While my mother’s boyfriend presented an ‘authentic Italian pizza’ that was faithful to the basics, Christian perfected a ‘Korean-style pork pizza’.

