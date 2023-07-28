“I love working with children.”

The mother of two, Laura Schick, works on a voluntary basis as a children’s fairy for the association of single mothers and fathers in North Rhine-Westphalia. In order to honor their commitment and other voluntary helpers and to report on their work, Wohnbau eG, together with the FUNKE media group, has called for you to send us your personal “everyday heroes”.

Balancing work and family is an enormous challenge for all parents. Single parents without a private care network are often faced with unsolvable tasks, especially in jobs with shift work in the service sector, in trade or in care. The working hours there are often not compatible with the usual care times.

Supplementary child care

Since 2014, the Association of Single Mothers and Fathers NRW (in short: VAMV NRW) has been offering additional childcare in Essen with the “Sun, Moon and Stars” project. There are similar projects in Cologne and Bochum, among others. It enables single parents to work to secure their livelihood, with voluntary child fairies ensuring childcare outside the normal opening hours of the daycare center and OGS in the parents’ household through individual, supplementary care. One of these children’s fairies is Laura Schick. The 31-year-old mother of two has been volunteering for over a year now, in addition to her job as a housekeeper in a kindergarten. “It’s a good feeling when I realize that I can help,” she says.

Organize everyday life perfectly

Together with her husband, she organizes her everyday life in such a way that she can volunteer despite her professional and family commitments. She knows that single parents are often unable to juggle everything. “If I can help a mother to fulfill her dream of an apprenticeship, then that makes me very happy.” But how did she find out about the job as a child fairy? “At the time I was looking for a job on the internet and then happened to come across the offer from VAMV NRW. I immediately applied and got the job,” she reports. Schick is currently looking after the siblings Tiana and Tyler. Their mother is training to be a nurse and has to work in shifts. “Without my support, she couldn’t do the training,” explains the children’s fairy. On average, it is currently in use three to six hours a week on certain days. When she has to help the family is discussed at short notice. “It always depends on when the mother of the two has to go to work. Because of the shift work, childcare is often at different times.”

Boredom does not arise

Her tasks as a child fairy include, for example, having breakfast together, taking the children to school or daycare or spending the afternoon on the playground. But even when the weather is bad, the three don’t get bored. “Then we’ll just play inside. We always come up with something.” The 31-year-old is now part of the third family. “The support always runs until the family no longer needs help,” she explains. But with all the tasks as a mother, housekeeper and child fairy, the time for yourself often falls by the wayside. “With my duties as a mother, housekeeper and child fairy, I am fully occupied. But that’s no problem for me. I love working with children and spending time with family,” she says. “I can’t think of anything nicer. And would do it again and again.”

