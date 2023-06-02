“I made movies that I hate”

After listing the favorites of his career, Tom Hanks goes back to addressing some of the films he has made explaining that he didn’t quite appreciate his entire repertoire.

Tom Hanks he’s made over 80 films in his career, but he doesn’t have a soft spot for them all. Indeed, he recently even confessed to having hated be a part of some of those movies. Some time ago he had said that of his filmography only four were “pretty good”. Who could forget Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump? Or still in Not that close, Elvis, The green mile, Save Private Ryan: all films – some more recent than others – that have marked his artistic career. But Tom Hanks isn’t proud of all the work he’s done over the years.

Tom Hanks has hated acting in some movies in his career

To date Tom Hanks is busy with the press tour of his debut novel, titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece and released about a month ago in the US. Both within the volume and during the interviews of the promotional tour, Tom Hanks has tried to tell his experience as an actor on film sets in the round. And it was in the course of a dialogue with a New Yorker journalist that he revealed that he didn’t appreciate all of his films.

Okay, let’s face it. We’ve all seen movies we hate. I’ve been in some movies that I hate. You must have seen some of my movies that you hated. There are five points in the Rubicon that anyone making a film crosses: the first one crosses is to say yes to the film. Your fate is sealed at that point. You will be in that movie. The second is when you actually see the movie you made. Here are two possibilities: find out that it works and it was the film you wanted to make or it’s the exact opposite. This has nothing to do with Rubicon No. 3: critical reaction. Some will say they hate it, others will think it’s brilliant. In between, there is usually the truth. The fourth Rubicon to cross is the film’s commercial performance. Because if you don’t make money, your career will end sooner than you think. It’s a fact. That’s the business. The fifth Rubicon, on the other hand, is time.

Reasoning about the films that he particularly liked, Tom Hanks mentioned Music Graffiti, a 1996 film that he directed in first person. “I enjoyed making that film. I enjoyed writing it, I enjoyed dealing with it. I love all the people who took part in it. When it came out, it was rejected. He didn’t do big business, now he’s a cult. What made the difference? The answer is time”. In any case, she didn’t mention which films she didn’t particularly like. On the other hand, some time ago on the podcast The Bill Simmons di The Ringerinstead revealed what are his favorites: Winning girls, Cast Away e Cloud Atlas.