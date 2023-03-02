news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – “I miss him very much. Always Forza Inter. At the moment I don’t have a takeover of the team in mind, because I’m focused on business here in Indonesia.



And then Inter is a family and to follow it you have to stay in Milan and at the moment I have to think about my country. Now I continue to support Inter only as a fan”. Interviewed by Sport Mediaset, the former owner and president of Inter Erick Thohir, who is currently president of the Indonesian football federation, is keen to underline how he still has a passion for the nerazzurri .



But, in recent times, have you heard from Moratti and Zhang? “No, we haven’t heard from each other for some time-she replies-and I haven’t heard from them”. Then an admirer of the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, declares himself: “Yes, I like him a lot, he’s doing a great job.”



On football in Indonesia, Thohir (who was also head of his country’s Olympic committee in the past) explains that “in Italy the whole family goes to the stadium, even the women and children, while in Indonesia this is not the case – he says -. We must try to work on this aspect to improve the experience of Indonesian football.” (HANDLE).

