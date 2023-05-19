“I need my grandchildren” grandmother of the 4 children disappeared in Guaviare

Fatima, the children’s grandmother and mother of Magdalena, one of the three people killed in the plane crash on May 1, makes the appeal from the Villavicencio airport, where she awaits the arrival of her daughter’s lifeless body.

“I need my little ones. I want them protected and alive. He talks about the children passengers of the Cessna 206 that crashed while flying from the Araracuara airport in Caquetá to the San José del Guaviare air terminal: Lesly, 13 years old, Soleiny, 9, Tien, 4, and Cristin, 11 months.

Military Forces found small footprints on the ground in search of indigenous children

Using noise radars, binoculars to see by day and flares to send messages in the dark that their recipients, the children, can hear amid the noise of the jungle, a hundred uniformed Armed Forces and indigenous leaders search the jungle underground by meter. subway looking for minors.

There is hope, according to Colonel Sergio Mendoza, director of Aerocivil and spokesman for the Unified Command Post that the government installed for this mission. This illusion was reinforced on Thursday afternoon when the Armed Forces confirmed the discovery of footprints on the ground next to a stream, additional information to the bottle, the scissors, the bow discovered with the help of search and rescue dogs.

It may interest you: Petro apologized and deleted the trill of finding the children after a plane crash

After excuses for Gustavo Petro’s misstatement on Wednesday that the children had been found alive. The version of that false information that the children would have been seen on a boat heading to an indigenous reservation, but the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) does not support that theory either.

It is only possible to be sure that these four minors spend about 450 hours in the jungle, where tigers roam, wild fruits look edible but can be poisonous, and days are unbearably hot in the morning and terribly cold at night. .

The bodies of the three adults who died in the emergency were discovered after 19 days of search and rescue work. The daughter that Fatima was waiting for at the airport is among her remains, which have already been examined by Legal Medicine.

This was the stream where the small footprints that could be those of the 4 missing children were found.

Grandma Fatima’s loudspeaker is still heard in the hostile jungle, asking little children to stay still so they can be identified. Lesly, Grandma’s eldest granddaughter, is described as a warrior, and Grandma’s heart tells her that she might be watching over the other children, who are much younger than her, as they cross the rugged mountain in search of any sign. of civilization.

In short, the heart of Fatima’s grandmother and her indigenous woman’s instinct tell her that her little grandchildren are still alive and survive by consuming fruits from the jungle and water from streams.