“I need to see my mom, I can’t continue the tour”, words of Luifer Cuello after his mother’s death

Vallenato artist Luifer Cuello decided to cancel his tour, after the death of his mother Dilia Mera Peñaloza in the city of Miami, United States.

The first information indicates that the singer’s mother, affectionately known as ‘Lita’, died of cancer.

The singer Luifer Cuello, through his Twitter account, apologized to his fans for not being able to attend his tour.

“I need to see my mom, I can’t continue the tour, I apologize with all my heart, this has never happened to me, I’ve never been bad, but I want to see her before she leaves me,” the singer said on Twitter.

The vallenato artist asked his Magdalena followers for understanding for not attending the concert that was scheduled for this Sunday, July 2, in the municipality of Difficult.

“I had never looked bad at a concert in 20 years, I apologize to Difficult, Magdalena I still don’t understand anything (…) I need a miracle and to God,” he said.

Luifer Cuello is already in Miami, Florida, to meet with his family.

For its part, the Valledupar singer’s team will decide whether the tour of 30 concerts scheduled for July and August is postponed or permanently cancelled. They asked supporters for support.

