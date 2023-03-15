The El Juncal road, which had been blocked, has been cleared and is fully enabled for vehicular traffic.

The members of the PMU (Unified Command Post) established communication with the mayoress of Palermo to find out the situation and solve the blockade presented in the area.

On the other hand, within the framework of this collaboration, the current situation of the sector known as Pericongo was addressed and two conclusions were reached.

First, after several communications with the people and entities that are part of the route to the south, the concerns were cleared up and some commitments were established that will be submitted to the national government, specifically to the Ministry of Transportation, in order to find solutions. definitive to the difficulties that we have in the established point known as Pericongo.

Secondly, it was reported that traffic on the Pericongo sector is regular, mainly heavy cargo, and there is also regulated traffic on the Naranjal sector, which is the alternate route.