I plant a tree for the Asian Games “Internet + national voluntary tree planting” invites you to plant trees in “Zhejiang” together

The grass grows and the warbler flies to the sky in March, and it is time for the afforestation to add greenery. On the morning of March 12, the “Internet + National Voluntary Tree Planting” activity with the theme of “I plant a tree for the Asian Games” was successfully held in Changle Forest Farm.

Zhou Guohui, vice chairman of the twelfth Provincial CPPCC and deputy director of the Provincial Forest Concern Organization Committee, and about 300 cadres and workers of the provincial and urban forestry departments, and representatives from all walks of life participated in the tree planting activity.

The atmosphere at the event was hot. Volunteers held shovels and wielded hoes, energetically setting up “new homes” for the saplings. Everyone has an orderly division of labor and cooperates tacitly. They either use shovels to plow the soil, or fill the soil for compaction, or support the seedlings and water them. They are very busy. Although their shoes were covered with mud and their cheeks were covered with sweat, the volunteers remained enthusiastic. Standing in front of the trees they planted by themselves, they took the initiative to take photos with the trees they planted, hoping that the young saplings would one day be full of green trees.

After several hours of planting labor, the original wasteland “glows a new look” and erects a series of green “landscape lines”. A total of more than 1,000 cherry blossoms, beech trees, sand trees, camphor trees, etc. have been planted, and the green area has increased by more than 20 mu. , to help the “Green Asian Games” with practical actions.

This event adopts the “two-line joint” model, through the “Zheli Planting Tree” application online, register, review, scan the code to pick up the seedlings, make an appointment to register and apply offline, carry out adoption listing, voluntary tree planting, and tending ( pruning, fertilizing, watering, etc.) activities.

Tree planters can scan the QR code with their mobile phones at the tree planting site to complete the tree planting records. After being confirmed by the base staff, they can obtain forestry carbon credits, which will be converted into carbon inclusive credits in the future, so as to participate in the province’s carbon inclusive action. The “two-line joint” model not only facilitates the participation of the masses, but also makes the completion of tree planting and greening tasks more intuitive and clear, improves the public’s voluntary tree planting responsibility rate, and comprehensively improves citizens’ awareness of planting, protecting, loving and promoting green.

In 2022, Hangzhou will complete 66,000 mu of afforestation, completing the five-year task in three years. Accurately improve the forest quality of tens of millions of mu by 268,000 mu, accounting for 122% of the planned tasks assigned by the province. Since the spring of this year, the city has carefully prepared 23 large-scale activities in various forms such as “Internet + voluntary tree planting” and “cloud tree planting”, with a total of 3,010 person-times, and completed the national afforestation task of 19,800 mu.

“Green” is one of the important concepts of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and it is also the “main color” of the Asian Games. Hangzhou Forestry and Water Conservancy Bureau thoroughly implements the concept of green Asian Games, relies on the “Internet + voluntary tree planting for all people” base, carries out a series of activities of “I plant a tree for the Asian Games” in a variety of forms, and actively creates a good atmosphere for the whole society to participate in afforestation , to help the green and low-carbon Asian Games, and to boost carbon peak and carbon neutrality.