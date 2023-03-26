Mohamed Envy

Let’s leave aside stupidity for now, waiting to come back to it later, God willing, in a special article. Today, I have come to address you again, you fools, about your psychological suffering, your misery and despair, and the material and moral torment and torture that awaits you as a result of your insistence on offending a neighbor who never offended you; Rather, he had a great credit for your formal separation from France.

Your envy of Morocco, your jealousy of it, your obstinacy with it, your imitation of it, your complex and hostile belief towards it, your hatred of it, your sickness with it, and your feeling of inferiority in front of it… are all negative emotions and feelings that eat away at your insides, burn your blood, and make your life angry. This appears in your actions, whether you are part of the regime or just mouthpieces for it, or you are among its elites, or you are among those who are cooled by the people.

What deepens your pain and makes you sleepless is your inability to catch up with your western neighbor, who has neither oil nor gas. This incapacity causes you many great psychological troubles. The excessive excitement of the Algerian elites who participate in talk shows outside the “enclosure of adults”, along with Moroccans or others who have an opinion contrary to the Algerian regime on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara or on the issue of bilateral relations between the two neighbors, is nothing but evidence of psychological distress and internal suffering. And not only that; The Algerian interlocutor often resorts to cursing and cursing his interlocutor, whether Moroccan or non-Moroccan; This is due to the weakness of his argument, the limitations of his intellectual abilities, his cognitive emptiness, his methodological inability, and his psychological and nervous tension.

I told you in a previous article that you will tire a lot in your run after Morocco (it was published on several Moroccan websites and in the “Socialist Union” newspaper during the first week of March 2023). Which, in fact, is not running; It is a rotation in a vicious circle, getting out of which it has become very difficult. This circle is the work of the military regime, which, out of its stupidity, found itself spinning in it for nearly fifty years. And the more time progressed, the more narrow the circle became for him and the more complicated his situation became, so he began to mess around randomly. And you are like a picture of him, you drum for him and go along with him in his stupidity and stupidity.

Here, I recall what the former French ambassador said about the imminent collapse of Algeria, wondering if the latter would drag France with it. It seems that the aforementioned ambassador’s expectations were not arbitrary or mere words, but rather expectations based on accurate analytical data. What is happening today in France, whether in the public street or within institutions, gives great credibility to the question of the former French ambassador to Algeria. There is no doubt that linking the collapse of France to the collapse of Algeria is tempting to compare the two heads of state. Events show that the two men have many common denominators. Despite the vast rift between France, “Emmanuel Macron” and Algeria, “Abdul Majid Tebboune”, historically, politically, economically, socially, culturally, and others, the two men share negative characteristics that make them vulnerable to slander and ridicule. Both of them can be described as political stupidity or political adolescence. Both of them adopt lies and hypocrisy, in bilateral relations, as a means of evading responsibility. Thus, “Macron” disavowed what his party’s team had done in the European Parliament to insult Morocco, and “Tebboune” attributed the reasons for severing his country’s relations with Morocco to the latter, revealing (i.e. disavowing and claiming) the lies of the two men, which in turn reveals their cowardice and weakness of character.

The collapse of France, “Emmanuel Macron”, if it occurs, may lead to a sixth republic with minimal damage, given the country’s democratic, cultural, intellectual and institutional heritage. But no one can predict what might result from the collapse of the “Caprinate” state. What is certain is that the signs of bankruptcy are visible at all levels. Despite the country’s huge financial potential of oil and gas, its institutions are fragile and its people live in extreme poverty. Thus, it constitutes an exceptional case among petrodollar countries.

The Algerian citizen suffers in endless queues in order to obtain some basic consumer goods. But this suffering, Mahboul with the rank of minister (former Minister of Trade and Industry) described it as urbanization. Mr. Kamal Razik (professor, what a pity, holder of several higher degrees in economic sciences) considered the queues that cover the country east and west, north and south, due to scarcity, as evidence of urbanization; While the Bedouin and the ordinary observe the grinding and battles that occur (as evidenced by videos promoted on social media) in order to braid a bag of milk, a bottle of oil, or other necessary basic materials. Of course, a weakling will not gain anything from that.

In what category can the words of this minister be classified (who was exempted in the recent government reshuffle, and appointed as an advisor to the president)? Is it stupidity or stupidity? If it was foolishness, then he is doing harm to himself, his citizens and his country. And if it’s stupid, it’s very dangerous because it’s about a minister. Therefore, we are not surprised that the country is on the verge of total collapse. We wonder, by the way, about the nature of the advice that Kamal Rizik can provide to someone who is weaker than him. Namely, President Abdul Majeed «Sheraton».

In sum, we do not see the end of your turmoil and complex, which is Morocco. Every diplomatic victory achieved by the latter deepens your wounds and complicates your psychological situation. And every sporting victory derails your official and semi-official media. We remember his miserable position on the achievements of the Moroccan national team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And before the media in your country woke up from their delirium about Morocco and “Cannes” 2025, the news of Morocco’s candidacy with Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup came down to you and the Mouradia Palace like a thunderbolt. Faced with this shocking news, the diplomacy of checks moved to employ associations, in Spain and Portugal, with the aim of pressuring them to abandon the Moroccan file. Knowing that these two countries are the ones who resorted to Morocco to strengthen their file because they are convinced that the Moroccan file is a strong point in the tripartite nomination.

No consolation for the haters!!!

Meknes on March 25, 2023